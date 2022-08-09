Submit Release
Statement from Governor McKee on President Biden Signing the Landmark CHIPS and Science Act

RHODE ISLAND, August 9 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement after President Biden signed the landmark CHIPS and Science Act:

"Today is a landmark day for the county as President Biden signs into law the CHIPS and Science Act. This vital legislation will accelerate the manufacturing of semiconductors in America which will help lower costs for Rhode Islanders. My team looks forward to taking advantage of this legislation including working with neighboring states to create regional partnerships to develop technology, innovation, and manufacturing – in turn creating jobs right here in the Ocean State. Congratulations to Secretary Raimondo for her work getting this over the finish line."

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner represented Governor McKee at the White House bill signing.

Statement from Governor McKee on President Biden Signing the Landmark CHIPS and Science Act

