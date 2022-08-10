Jordan Sidoo Offers Scholarship for Student Athletes

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jordan Sidoo Scholarship for Student Athletes is a new scholarship fund that will provide financial assistance to students who are playing sports in school. Mr. Jordan Sidoo, the founder of the scholarship, has personal experience with the challenges that student-athletes face when it comes to balancing their education and athletics. He wants to help these students in any way possible and is proud to be able to offer this scholarship.



Jordan strongly believes that student-athletes have what it takes to succeed in their academics and athletics if they are given the right opportunity and resources. This is why he has decided to create this scholarship- to help as many student-athletes as possible achieve their dreams. He hopes that this scholarship will make a difference in the lives of those who receive it and help them to reach their full potential.

The Jordan Sidoo Scholarship for Student Athletes will be awarded to students who are able to demonstrate financial need. Priority will be given to students who are playing sports in school and who have a strong academic record. Mr. Sidoo hopes that this scholarship will help ease the financial burden for student-athletes and allow them to focus on their studies and athletics.

Jordan Sidoo believes that "Every student-athlete deserves a chance to succeed. With this scholarship, I hope to provide that opportunity to as many students as possible" and "I am proud to be able to help student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence."

He advises all eligible students to apply for the scholarship as soon as possible. Students can apply for the scholarship by filling out an online application form. The form will ask for basic information about the applicant, their academic achievements, and their involvement in athletics. They will also be asked to write a short essay explaining why they deserve the scholarship and how it will help them reach their goals.

He further added that the scholarship committee will be reviewing all applications and will be announcing the winners soon. So interested students are advised to apply as soon as possible.

Applications are now open for the Jordan Sidoo Scholarship for Student Athletes. Apply today!

About Jordan Sidoo:

Jordan Sidoo is a Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder of the Jordan Sidoo Scholarship for Student Athletes, which is a new scholarship fund that will provide financial assistance to students who are playing sports in school.

Jordan Sidoo was a varsity athlete in high school and college. Jordan went to Saint George's Academy in Vancouver, where he graduated with honours and played several sports, including soccer and rowing. In college, Jordan excelled even more in rowing and today he enjoys watching his hero Ronaldo play soccer on the road. Sidoo's experience as a student-athlete taught him the importance of hard work, dedication, and determination.

To learn more about the Jordan Sidoo Scholarship for Student Athletes, or to apply for the scholarship, please visit their website.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Jordan Sidoo Website: https://jordansidooscholarship.com Email: apply@jordansidooscholarship.com