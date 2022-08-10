Dylan Sidoo Launches Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs is a new scholarship that provides funding to students who are in school and planning to enter the tech industry. Mr. Sidoo, the founder of this scholarship, knows how difficult it can be for students to afford school while also preparing themselves for a tech career. This scholarship is his way of giving back to our next generation of tech entrepreneurs.



The Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for Technology Entrepreneurs is open to university students in the United States who want to learn how to start their own businesses and work in the field of technology. This scholarship is also available to high school pupils who plan on going to a university and pursuing a degree in computer science.

Mr. Sidoo understands the pressure that comes with having many years of schooling ahead of oneself when attempting to become a tech entrepreneur, which is why he wants to award $1,000 towards tuition as a way of rewarding exceptional pupils.

Dylan advises that "The most important thing for young entrepreneurs is to get involved in their community and learn as much as they can. There are a lot of resources available to help you get started, but it's up to you to seek them out and use them."

He said that he was inspired to start the scholarship when he realized there were "so many talented young entrepreneurs out there who don't have the opportunity or resources to get their ideas off the ground."

Dylan adds that "This scholarship is my way of investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and helping them achieve their dreams."

He further adds that the scholarship is "open to anyone with a passion for technology and a desire to learn how to start their own business," and "I hope that this scholarship will help alleviate some of the financial burden associated with getting a degree in computer science and allow more people to pursue their dreams of becoming tech entrepreneurs."

If you are a student who is planning to enter the tech industry, then we encourage you to apply for the Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs. This is a fantastic opportunity to get your foot in the door and start your career in technology.

About Dylan Sidoo:

Dylan Sidoo is a successful entrepreneur and investor who specializes in the technology sector. He has almost 10 years of experience in the industry, and he has helped many startups get off the ground. In addition to being a business advisor, Dylan is also a mentor for young entrepreneurs. He is passionate about helping others achieve their dreams, and he hopes that this scholarship will help more students pursue careers in technology.

Dylan studied at USC and graduated with honors. He was a member of the USC Men's Rugby team while attending there. Dylan is the creator of Stryker Entertainment, LLC, a film acquisition and distribution firm, as well as Disappears.com Inc., a private messaging system that he launched simultaneously.

He is extremely dynamic, and can handle multiple workflows which he would say is one of his greatest assets besides his resilient and tough mindset.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dylan Sidoo Website: https://dylansidooscholarship.com Email: apply@dylansidooscholarship.com