Route 4011 Rochester Road Traffic Stoppages Wednesday, Thursday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing short-term traffic stoppages on Route 4011 (Rochester Road) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 10-11 weather permitting.

Short-term traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed on Rochester Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day between Oakmont Sewickley Road and Nocklyn Drive. Crews from JET Excavating Company will conduct culvert repair work.

 Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


