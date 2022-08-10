Submit Release
Road Closure Scheduled for Railroad Work in Columbus Township, Warren County

​Scotts Crossing Road (Route 4001) in Columbus Township, Warren County will be closed to through traffic from August 15 to August 19, 2022 due to railroad work.

Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing south of the intersection of Route 6 and Scotts Crossing Road.

A detour will be posted using Route 6 and Route 426.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

Road Closure Scheduled for Railroad Work in Columbus Township, Warren County

