Cathill Road/Maple Avenue Closure for Resurfacing Operation in West Rockhill Township, Sellersville Borough

King of Prussia, PA – A closure is scheduled on Cathill Road/Maple Avenue between County Line Road and Lawn Avenue in West Rockhill Township and Sellersville Borough, Bucks, County, beginning Monday, August 22, for milling and paving operations, under a project to repair and resurface 39 miles of state highways in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will remain in place weekdays, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through mid-September.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use County Line Road, Route 563 (Ridge Road), and Lawn Avenue. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

In addition, a flagging operation will take place on Maple Avenue between Lawn Avenue and Main Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor is milling and resurfacing 13 state highways using bituminous material and performing various maintenance roadway enhancements.

Blooming Glen Contractors, Inc., of Perkasie, Bucks County is the general contractor on the $10.6 million project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

