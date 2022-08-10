NOYACK SCORES $37 MILLION RAISE WITH FIRST CLOSING OF REIT
Noyack Capital (NOYACK) announced the inaugural closing of Noyack Logistics Income REIT I, Inc. (NLI) with a $37 million initial raise
Recent disruption and technological advances have identified new values that we see driving the potential for superior returns."
— CJ Follini: Managing Partner of Noyack Capital, NLI’s External Manager
NLI invests in a diversified approach focused on all commercial real estate supporting America’s supply chain, including: cold storage facilities, giant dry warehouses, medical office buildings, life sciences labs, and parking lot conversions into hybrid facilities known as Mobility Hubs.
Sponsored by NOYACK, NLI is a uniquely innovative public company registered with the SEC and structured as a tax-advantaged real estate investment trust.
NLI key points of differentiation:
- Access to all investors at any amount
- Diversification when others are restricted to one type
- 35+ year track record of greater than 22% average annual gains and a 5.3X average equity multiple
- Key management have invested significant personal capital exhibiting their “skin in the game”
- Unique acquisition strategy via the UPREIT financial structure lowering purchase prices and preserving cash
- Pioneered the cold storage development concept of “smaller, closer, colder”
- First REIT in history to accept cryptocurrencies for share purchase
- NLI’s TripleZero™ fee structure is one of the lowest in the REIT industry specifically for financial advisers and registered investment advisers (RIAs)
“Our focus on the future of America’s supply chain real estate is driven by our thesis that logistics assets are undervalued relative to the market maturity of ecommerce and that they offer asymmetric risk-reward potential,” observes CJ Follini, managing partner of Noyack Capital, NLI’s external manager.
NLI avoids overvalued assets by using a tremendous amount of data to triangulate price anomalies across all supply chain properties, while many of the biggest investors – Prologis, Blackstone, or KKR – get caught by the essential real estate question: Why keep buying plain warehouses when they are too expensive, just because of self-imposed restrictions holding their portfolio to that one asset type?
NLI’s approach is different; it uses asset diversification of high-yielding, stabilized assets and then refinances them to add additional cash flow to a conservative leverage of 65%. This strategy allows NLI to target a 20% annual rate of returns and 6% preferred returns each year without the industry-standard fees of more than 3%.
“Recent disruption and technological advances have identified new values that we see driving the potential for superior returns,” Follini said. “And from our experience over three decades, we created PropertyQuotient™ and MarketQuotient™, proprietary underwriting analytics which consider over 50 data points enabling us to price potential acquisitions more accurately than our competitors. We concern ourselves with next mile assets while others are still on last mile.”
Noyack Logistics Income REIT previously announced plans to invest approximately $200 million in logistics real estate but with NLI’s UPREIT acquisition program tailored to non-institutional commercial real estate owners, this could increase the REIT’s net asset value beyond $1 billion.
NLI’s share offering follows Noyack Capital’s successful listing of Gateway Garage Partners LLC (OTCMKTS: GWYGU), the first ever IPO of an individual real estate asset, in 2021.
