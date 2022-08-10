Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,221 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Applauds the CHIPS and Science Act as ‘Historic Investment in America’s Future’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement today on the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act into law:

“Today’s signing of the bipartisan CHIPS Act is a historic investment in America’s future—it will boost microchip production at home, strengthen our supply chains, increase domestic research and development, and bolster our national security.

“While the United States once led the world in semiconductor production, our share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity dropped from 37% in 1990 to just 12% today. American companies are too reliant on foreign manufacturers and suppliers to secure necessary microchips, leaving us vulnerable and exposed. With today’s signing of the CHIPS Act into law, we take the first step to strengthening our economic and national security.

“The Chamber stands ready to support implementation of this critical funding bill that will boost our economy and put America  on a stronger, more competitive path for years to come.”

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Applauds the CHIPS and Science Act as ‘Historic Investment in America’s Future’

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.