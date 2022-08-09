Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1800 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:49 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and motioned as if to have a weapon. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, four 16-year-old juvenile males, all of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

 

 

