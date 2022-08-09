Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) Offense: 500 Block of G Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) offense that occurred on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 500 block of G Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:34 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim with a brick. The suspects then fled the scene. A short time later, one of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.