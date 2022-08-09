Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
ILLINOIS, August 9 - Free admission for veterans and immediate family on Sunday, August 14
Veterans and their families can show any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.
All events take place at the Lincoln Stage.
The schedule of events is as follows:
9:30 a.m. Celebration of Life - Memorial and Gold Star Families Service
Lincoln Stage, all are encouraged to attend.
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Benefits Exposition
The Shed
10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. AmVets Kid's Corner
Lincoln Stage Area
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. JROTC Drill Team Competition Part 1
Central Avenue
12:00 p.m. Main Program - Keynote Speaker Brad Schaive
Lincoln Stage
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. JROTC Drill Team Competition Part 2
Central Avenue
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. JROTC Drill Team Competition Awards Ceremony
Lincoln Stage
4:00 p.m. Veterans and Gold Star Families Day Parade
Grandstand Avenue
The Illinois National Guard will be in support of the day's events:
• The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion will provide three Noncommissioned Officers to judge the JROTC Drill and Ceremony competition. Musical entertainment by the 144th Army Band.
The Macon County Honor Guard will be presenting colors.
During the Celebration of Life, one person from each Gold Star family will lay a yellow rose at the base of the Battlefield Cross.
The Benefits Exposition includes information about benefits, services and activities for veterans and their family members from the IDVA, state and federal agencies, veteran service organizations and non-profits.
The JROTC drill teams will be awarded first, second and third prize with a monetary gift and plaque provided by the service organizations.
Media are welcomed to attend, and advance publicity of the event is appreciated.
About the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs