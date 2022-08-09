ILLINOIS STATE FAIR TO OFFER ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair along with Governor JB Pritzker, announced that an electric vehicle (EV) charging station will be provided for fairgoers courtesy of a sponsorship with Sunrun. The sponsorship allows for two EVs to charge simultaneously and will be located near the Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World.





"In Illinois, we are committed to clean energy—and that means making electric vehicle charging stations accessible at every turn," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to our partnership with Sunrun, fairgoers will be able to charge their vehicles while enjoying our treasured state fair. Once again, Illinois is leading the charge - no pun intended - on the EV revolution."





"We are so happy to provide Sunrun electric vehicle chargers to Illinois State Fair attendees as Gov. Pritzker and the state demonstrate strong clean energy leadership to the nation. As the leading provider of home solar, battery storage, and now electric vehicle charging solutions, Sunrun is proud to partner with the Illinois State Fair and are excited to continue working with the Governor to realize Illinois's clean energy vision," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.





"Sunrun's partnership allows us to provide this service and lets fairgoers enjoy all the Illinois State Fair has to offer while safely charging their EVs on site," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "It's another showcase for the future while offering an opportunity to enjoy the present."