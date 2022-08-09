ICE CREAM SOCIAL KICK STARTS HARNESS RACING ON OPENING DAY

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The The Illinois State Fair Grandstand will host harness racing to kick off the 2022 grandstand calendar on Thursday, August 11. The first post time is set for 12 p.m. noon with an ice cream social being held during the races from 12-1 p.m. Volunteers from 4-H groups around Illinois will dish out the free treat during the races thanks to a donation from Prairie Farms.





The littlest harness racing fans will also get a little something extra. The first 100 children through the grandstand gates will receive a free stick horse courtesy of the Illinois Beef Association.





"We are excited to kick off the 2022 Illinois State Fair with harness racing," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "Our goal is to gain new harness racing fans, while continuing to entertain the harness racing fans who come back each and every year."





The harness races will feature a split card with the first post time at 12 p.m. noon and second post time at 5 p.m. Admission into the harness races is free for fairgoers. The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below:





Friday, August 12 at 12 p.m. noon

Saturday, August 13 at 12 p,m. noon

Wednesday, August 17 at 12 p.m. noon

Thursday, August 18 at 12 p.m. noon