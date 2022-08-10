SOUTHERN ROCKERS ROBERT JON & THE WRECK ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM WRECKAGE VOL. 2 RELEASING SEPTEMBER 30 PRE-ORDER ALBUM NOW
THE ALBUM SET TO RELEASE ON KTBA RECORDS FEATURES THE NEW SINGLE "RESCUE TRAIN" - STREAM TODAYNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Californian Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck in association with Joe Bonamassa’s record label KTBA Records, are pleased to announce the release of Wreckage Vol. 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The album is available to pre-order
The first single “Rescue Train” is available to stream and download TODAY. The band also released a live music video of “Rescue Train” from their latest show in Paris. Watch the video here:
Wreckage Vol. 2 is a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances recorded from 2020 – 2022. The new album is a representation of a truly remarkable career-spanning collection of tracks including brand-new song debuts, fresh versions of fan favorites “On The Run” and “Cannonball,” hot-off-the-press live recordings of The Wreck’s critically acclaimed, searing 2022 singles, “She’s a Fighter” and “Waiting For Your Man” and an incredible rendition of The Band’s “The Weight.” The new original songs on the album include “Old Hotel Room” and “Dark Roses” which recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, CA.
Wreckage Vol. 2 captures all the energy and excitement that Robert Jon & The Wreck generate every time they perform to their growing fanbase. The album features bandmates Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, b. vocals), Steve Maggiora (keyboards, b. vocals), Henry James (lead guitar, b. vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass, b. vocals).
TRACK LISTING
1. She’s A Fighter (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
2. Waiting For Your Man (Live from Ancienne Belgique)
3. Rescue Train (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
4. The Weight (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
5. Old Hotel Room (Live from Sunset Sound)
6. Dark Roses (Live from Sunset Sound)
7. On The Run (Live from Sunset Sound)
8. Cannonball (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)
9. Something To Remember Me By (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
10. Witchcraft (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)
“A full speed, gut-busting and rambunctious bit of soul-tinged rocking Blues.”
Music News, 4/5 stars
The release of “Wreckage Vol. 2” follows the RJTW’s critically acclaimed 2021 studio album Shine A Light On Me Brother.
Robert Jon & The Wreck has been writing songs and releasing albums since the band’s conception in 2011. During this time, this quintet of follicular proficient gentlemen has been busy fine-tuning their sound playing to packed houses across Europe and the United States. RJTW has received accolades including nominations for “Best Rock” and “Best Blues” and winning the title of “Best Live Band” at the Orange County Music Awards in 2013. “Raising the bar for the Southern genre” by Blues Rock Review, and “keeping the history of classic 60’s and 70’s rock alive for newer generations” by blues guitar legend Joe Bonamassa. Robert Jon & The Wreck have supported the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Eric Gales, Living Colour, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Cadillac Three, Black Stone Cherry, Devon Allman Band, Billy Sheehan, Sturgill Simpson, and many more. The band starts their US FALL TOUR in support of their new album on August 20th. Tickets are available at www.RobertJonAndTheWreck.com
"If you haven’t seen them yet, I highly
recommend you go. Get Wrecked!"
Bluesdoodles
“A show from Robert Jon & The Wreck is a celebration of life."
Devils Gate Music
"The encore comes far too soon, but the crowd loves every minute and
no doubt they’ll be back soon enough to serenade us once more."
The Razor's Edge
FALL US TOUR
8/20/2022 Wausau, WI Big Bull Falls Blues Fest
8/21/2022 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry
8/23/2022 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall
8/24/2022 Arlington Heights, IL Hey Nonny
8/25/2022 Bloomington, IL The Stable Music Hall
8/26/2022 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
8/27/2022 Paola, KS Paola Roots Festival
8/28/2022 Joplin, MO Coda Concert House
8/30/2022 Huntsville AL Sidetracks Music Hall
8/31/2022 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre
9/1/2022 Middlesboro, KY Levitt Amphitheater
9/2/2022 Thurmond, NC Jones von Drehle Winery
9/9/2022 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl
9/10/2022 Chattanooga, TN Songbirds
9/11/2022 Decatur, GA Eddie’s Attic
9/13/2022 Houston, TX Rockefellers
9/14/2022 Austin, TX Sagebrush
9/15/2022 Fort Worth, TX 81 Club @ Billy Bob's
9/17-18/2022 Telluride, CO Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
9/20/2022 Phoenix, AZ Rhythm Room
9/24/2022 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House
9/28/2022 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall
9/29/2022 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone
9/30/22 Sutter Creek, CA Sutter Creek Theater
10/1/2022 Reno, NV Battle, Axe & Tracks Fest
10/22/2022 Los Angeles, CA The Mint
TICKETS AVAILABLE AT WWW.ROBERTJONANDTHEWRECK.COM
About Robert Jon & The Wreck
Reigning from southern California Robert Jon & The Wreck has been taking the southern rock sound established on the east coast and bringing around the world. Since their inception in 2011, Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums), Steve Maggiora (keys), Henry James (lead guitar), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the globe with their soaring guitar leads, boogieing grooves, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Along with their headlining performances across the U.S. and Europe, the band has supported the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy, Eric Gales, Living Colour, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Walter Trout, Rival Sons, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Cadillac Three, Black Stone Cherry, Devon Allman Band, Billy Sheehan, Sturgill Simpson, and many more. With 2021’s critically acclaimed studio album Shine A Light On Me Brother, available everywhere now, the band received airplay on the UK’s Planet Rock, BBC Radio 2, The Max, Total Rock, MMH Radio, ERB Radio and Radio Caroline with the title track and “Everyday.” Their latest singles “Waiting For Your Man” and “She’s A Fighter” are available via blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records and their newest album Wreckage Vol. 2 will drop in September. For more information, visit RobertJonAndTheWreck.com.
About Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.
Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor and legendary blues guitarist Larry McCray, with new music southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck on the way.
Dion’s 2020 Blues With Friends, 2021 Stomping Ground, Joanna Connor’s 2021 4801 South Indiana Avenue, and Joanne Shaw Taylor’s The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, while McCray’s 2022 Blues Without You debuted at No. 2.
With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation. KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years in support of the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records' mission and its talented artists, visit www.ktbarecords.com.
ROBERT JON & THE WRECK
