F&G Commission approved three new land deals across the state. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit

Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more.

Two of the properties will expand pre-existing Fish and Game properties, including a wildlife management area in the Southeast Region. Adding to already existent parcels not only benefits anglers and hunters, but expands fish and wildlife habitat and saves the department resources.

Here’s an in-depth look at how each new property will affect hunters, anglers and wildlife.

Lemhi River (Morgan Property)

In July 2021, the Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of a 58.5-acre parcel located along the Lemhi River near Tendoy which further adds to the 15.3 acres of fishing access land owned by Fish and Game. This is a huge win for both fish and angler, as the additional land now provides the opportunity to link large-scale Chinook salmon habitat restoration projects together.

Currently, the Lemhi River along this stretch features a long, featureless run of water carved out for decommissioned irrigation purposes. Fish and Game biologists are using aerial technology to render highly detailed scans of the property topography, successfully mapping out what the historic river channel looked like before it was developed for irrigation.

Since August 2021, Fish and Game staff have been working to reconstruct the downstream portion of this property, incorporating downed trees and logs and planting new vegetation that will benefit both fish and wildlife.

With relatively low maintenance costs, this will offer new whitetail hunting and fishing areas for sportsmen and women, as well as good access sites for viewing wildlife.

Upper Tex Creek WMA (Croft-Jeffrey Property)

Near Idaho Falls, the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area’s newly amassed 965 acres will be used to increase deer and elk habitat as well as provide public hunting access. The Fish and Game Commission approved the acquisition of this property in January 2022.

This landscape down in the Southeast Region supports roughly 4,000 elk and 3,000 mule deer annually and provides important transitional habitat for elk moving between the Tex Creek WMA and National Forest lands. This acreage falls within an area with high abundance of elk during early winter big game surveys. It also provides good summer and transitional habitat for moose, high-quality summer mule deer habitat, and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse winter habitat.

Additionally, Upper Tex Creek and its tributary, Peterson Creek, flow through the property. Associated riparian habitat is in very good condition and supports active beaver colonies and riparian dependent wildlife. The parcel will also provide public access to thousands of contiguous acres currently fragmented by private ownership.

Karnes Boat Ramp | Snake River

The Karnes Boat Ramp, near Weiser along the Snake River, is the third and most recently acquired property. The Fish and Game Commission approved the acquisition of this property in May. Despite being privately owned since the 1950s, the boat ramp has been available to sportsmen and will now be managed by Fish and Game.

The property purchase is a win for Snake River anglers, as an already existing concrete boat ramp will provide better boating access. The property features ample parking adjacent to the ramp, with additional parking opportunities across from the drain. The road to the boat ramp is maintained by the county, which keeps Fish and Game maintenance costs near zero.

Anglers will now have better access to catfish, bass and carp fishing along the Snake. Additionally, hunters looking to target waterfowl along the shoreline, and upland game birds and deer along the river’s various islands, will now have a prime spot to launch watercraft in the fall and winter.