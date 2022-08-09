August 9 - Proposed Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) Fails to Qualify for 2022 General Election Ballot

Denver, August 9, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Proposed Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

The “Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi” Initiative submitted 5,001 petition signatures and needed 124,632 valid signatures to qualify for inclusion on the 2022 ballot. After determining that the proposed initiative had failed to reach the minimum requirement of 124,632 signatures, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office declared the petition insufficient. These requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution, 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, and Secretary of State Election Rule 15.1.2(e).

Submission Summary:

Total number of qualified signatures lines submitted 5,001 Total number of valid signatures required for placement on ballot 124,632

The full Statement of Insufficiency is available here. The text of the ”Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi” Initiative is available here.

