Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,187 in the last 365 days.

August 9 - Proposed Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) Fails to Qualify for 2022 General Election Ballot

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contact
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Denver, August 9, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Proposed Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to submit a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

The “Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi” Initiative submitted 5,001 petition signatures and needed 124,632 valid signatures to qualify for inclusion on the 2022 ballot. After determining that the proposed initiative had failed to reach the minimum requirement of 124,632 signatures, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office declared the petition insufficient. These requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution, 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, and Secretary of State Election Rule 15.1.2(e).

Submission Summary:

Total number of qualified signatures lines submitted 5,001
Total number of valid signatures required for placement on ballot 124,632

The full Statement of Insufficiency is available here. The text of the ”Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi” Initiative is available here.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

You just read:

August 9 - Proposed Initiative #61 (“Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) Fails to Qualify for 2022 General Election Ballot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.