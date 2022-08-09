How Do You Outdoors? Visit the Iowa DNR building at the Iowa State Fair for a chance to win prizes and more

DES MOINES - Visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) building at the Iowa State Fair, August 11 - 21, for a chance to win prizes, talk to DNR experts, attend an outdoor-themed presentation, and more.

With the theme “How Do You Outdoors?,” visitors can vote for their favorite outdoor activity at the different stations throughout the building, including hunting, fishing, archery, hiking, camping, boating, watching wildlife, backyard care and helping the environment. Every vote counts as an entry into a drawing for dozens of great prizes.

Quarry Springs Outfitters - Crescent Kayak - 12' Lite Tackle in Dart Green - $1,099 Value

Sportsman’s Warehouse - Archery Bow & Gift Card - $650 Value

Highland Hideaway Hunting - Half Day Pheasant Hunt Outing - $600 Value

Saylorville Marina - Half Day Pontoon Rental - $500 Value

Red Rock Marina - Half Day Pontoon Rental - $500 Value

Big Creek Marina - Full Day Pontoon Rental - $465 Value

Big Creek Marina - 1 Hour Watercraft Rental - $40 Value (10 Total)

Bass Pro Shops (Altoona) - Camping Package - $400 Value

Vortex Optics - Diamondback HD 2000 Rangefinder - $450 Value (2 Total)

Vortex Optics - Diamondback 10 x 42 HD Binoculars - $300 Value (2 Total)

Jax Outdoors (Ames) - Discover Iowa’s Great Outdoors Package - $200 Value

Iowa Cubs - Day / Night Out at the Ballpark Package - $180 Value

Iowa Hunter Education Instructor Association - Bass Pro Gift Cards - $50 Value (5 Total)

Seven Oaks - Gift Cards - $25 Value (4 Total)

Climb Iowa - Individual Day Passes - $20 Value (4 Total)

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation - Ground Blind Hunting Package - $200 Value

Whitetails Unlimited - Growler Tumblers - $55 Value (10 Total)

onX Maps - 1 Year onX Hunt Elite, onX Offroad Elite and onX Backcountry Membership - $230 Value

Lockett Lures - Plano Box of Lures - $200 Value

Boyt Harness Co - Canvas Scoped Rifle Case with Accessory Pocket - $114 Value (2 Total)

Pheasants Forever - Alps Outdoorz Hunting Pack - $150 Value

Pheasants Forever - Leatherman Multitool Pack - $120 Value

National Wild Turkey Federation - Framed Print - $200 Value

Delta Waterfowl - Swag Pack - $80 Value

Ducks Unlimited - Framed Print - $200 Value

Shelby County Conservation - 2 Electric Camping Sites - $32 Value

She Goes Outdoors - Outdoors Package - $200 Value

Visitors also can enjoy the popular fish aquariums that were just upgraded this summer, live turtles in the outdoor courtyard, or even purchase a one-year subscription to the DNR’s Iowa Outdoors magazine for $16 and receive a free t-shirt, or purchase hunting license and tags or fishing licenses.

The courtyard provides a shady area with benches and picnic tables for families to enjoy. The courtyard stage will have several presentations by outdoor experts, including outdoor cooking, state park hidden secrets, wild game nutrition and sampling, backyard conservation, how to set up a campsite, and live animal demonstrations. Several hands-on and interactive activities will be available throughout the fair including the opportunity to try archery from 12 to 6 p.m. daily at the range in the courtyard.

Find the complete courtyard schedule, along with all the details about the DNR fair displays and state fair promotions at www.iowadnr.gov/statefair.