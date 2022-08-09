Nobol Inc. has launched PhysioPedal - the World's First Cordless Self-Powered Assisted Cycling Therapy Cycle
We at Nobol believe that “Movement Is Life,” which motivates us to create high-quality, innovative products to improve everyone’s health & well-being.
The PhysioPedal is the World's first cordless assisted cycling therapy machine, designed specifically for the elderly, sedentary, injured, or post-surgery rehabilitation. The PhysioPedal strengthens and conditions the Upper and Lower Body and engages the
The PhysioPedal is a Portable, Cordless, Self-Powered Assisted Cycling Therapy Device.
Nobol Inc, a Southern California-based manufacturer of innovative medical and health products for home use, has successfully launched PhysioPedal - the world's first cordless self-pedaling cycling machine. Meticulously designed to support Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT), a form of exercise intervention that improves motor and cognitive functions, the PhysioPedal helps the elderly, the injured, and those with limited voluntary movement improve their health outcomes and overall wellness. PhysioPedal is not just fun to ride; scientific studies also back it. Its features allow users to perform exercises with the aid of a motor, referred to as Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT) and Force Exercise (FE). Studies have clinically proven to increase users' ability to exert themselves longer and at higher intensities than they would be able to do on their own. But don't take our word for it; read what the studies say.
Through the device, the elderly can easily engage in physical activities and exert themselves longer in ways they wouldn't have usually been able to. This can lead to fitness, improved blood circulation, mobility, and healthy lifestyle changes. Continued use of the PhysioPedal can inspire users to take charge of their health, helping them achieve their health goals.
What makes the PhysioPedal great, aside from its potential health benefits, is its robust, innovative features. It has a self-powered function, which allows those who are physically disabled to start passive cycling. All they need to do is step into the device, and the battery-powered pedals will handle the rest! The PhysioPedal is also cordless, lightweight, and portable. It weighs less than 20 pounds, so users can take them on the go! The device is versatile enough to meet various indoor or outdoor needs. Best of all, users can sit on their favorite chair and do fun activities like crocheting or reading while using the device. To ensure comfortable cycling experiences for everyone, The PhysioPedal comes with a built-in safety function and oversized pedals. Other notable features include forward and reverse operation, ease of use, and durability.
For the elderly community and people with low mobility, PhysioPedal's launch is a significant step in their path to recovery and freedom. Users across the country only have positive words to say about it. Many are happy about how comfortable it is and how the device makes it much easier to stay active.
To quote a user, "I've tried so many different products, and I must admit that this thing has exceeded my expectation. It's easy to assemble (just put the pedals on and go) and very easy to use consistently while reading a book or watching tv. I can do 6000 steps without really noticing. Very impressive!"
The PhysioPedal is available for purchase on the product website, and it's shipped worldwide.
Shipping is free for all orders across the US. (Excluding Alaska & Hawaii)
Learn more about PhysioPedal and Nobol here: https://www.nobol.com
