Attorney General O'Connor Responds to Letter Regarding Pending Execution of Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor today responded to a letter regarding Richard Glossip’s request for an evidentiary hearing. 

“While my office has the utmost respect for the opinions of the members of the Legislature who signed a letter in support of Glossip’s request for an evidentiary hearing, it is the courts who are authorized to make decisions regarding claims of factual or legal innocence raised on appeal,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “With that in mind, I look to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to carefully consider the claims before it and render a decision that complies with Oklahoma law.”

