New York State Department of State Buffalo Regional Board of Review to Meet Wednesday August 17th, 2022; at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUFFALO REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Amherst Town Hall, Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, 5583 Main Street, Williamsville, New York 14221. The public has the right to attend.

A public hearing pursuant to Section 103-a of the Public Officers Law will be conducted at the public meeting regarding the proposed resolution authorizing the use of videoconferencing and written procedures governing member and public attendance. The public has the right to attend the public hearing to submit comments or may submit comments prior to the public hearing to the contact set forth below in this notice.

Should you require further information, please contact Andrew Hvisdak, Division of Building Standards and Codes New York State Department of State. Telephone: 716-847-0612; e-mail: [email protected]

