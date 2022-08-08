Baltodano thanked the deputy judicial appointment secretary for their work on behalf of Gov. Newsom “to help ensure a judiciary that reflects the broad and rich diversity of life experiences in California.” “A judiciary that mirrors the diverse people of our state instills confidence and trust in our government, and democratic institutions,” Baltodano said. “We need that now more than ever.”
You just read:
SLO County judge came here from Nicaragua. Now he’s a justice on California’s appeals court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.