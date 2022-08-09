Newsom Names 17 Trial Court Judges in Latest Wave of Summer Appointments

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday named 17 new trial court judges, bringing to 35 the total number of superior court vacancies he has filled since early June. Newsom also nominated Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Delaney to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three.
