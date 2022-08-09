I-76 West Nighttime Lane Closure Begins Sunday for Roadway Borings Between U.S. 1 and Belmont Avenue

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 1 and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County beginning Sunday, August 14, for roadway borings and other drilling activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Sundays through Fridays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Thursday, September 1.

In addition, Spring Garden Street will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Spruce Street and Chestnut Street in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County beginning Monday, August 15, for pavement core drilling operations over I-76. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, September 1.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow more time for travel in the work areas because significant backups and slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

This work is part of advance engineering activities for the upcoming projects to construct flexible travel lanes on sections of I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway). For additional details, visit the Transform 76 program website.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

