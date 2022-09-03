Shivanand SEO Expert in Hyderabad provides FREE Digital Marketing Training, Paid Internships & Job opportunities.
Digital marketing is an investment, not an expense. The future of marketing is DIGITAL and SOCIAL”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marketing industry witnessed a significant transformation in the last ten years and the scope of digital marketing is increasing by leaps and bounds. Because the majority of people use the internet, businesses are now placing a stronger focus on digital marketing to increase productivity and reduce traditional marketing expenses. This leads to a large number of students learning digital marketing and using the course's benefits to get lucrative employment chances in the expanding sector of digital marketing.
— Shivanand SEO
Shivanand Machandra, a renowned SEO Expert in Hyderabad, who has been a dominant player in the Digital Marketing sector for over a decade with a huge clientele base across the world is now willing to share his learning and professional expertise with the next generation. He is providing free digital marketing training to career-centric aspirants to secure a promising career in the dynamic realm of SEO and Digital Marketing. This exclusive free digital marketing training of three months is followed by paid internships to put the learning real-world scenario by working on actual projects. After the successful completion of the internship period, the candidates will be given LOR and Certificates & permanent job opportunities.
Shivanand says, 'Market competition is intense. Companies are scrambling to hire the best talents with great digital marketing skills in order to stay relevant in the cutthroat market. Moreover, it never hurts to pick up a skill that's in high demand. After mastering such a highly sought-after skill, it simply means that you can find better-paying jobs with great stability.'
Companies are well aware of the benefits of digital marketing, especially after the pandemic. They can scale their business further, attract a larger audience, and increase revenue through digital marketing. A digital marketing campaign involves a variety of duties to deliver expected results, including creating an online presence for a business, managing advertising campaigns, and creating a content strategy. But these operations require qualified digital marketing specialists. As a result, there will be a growing need for these talents in the market.
Shivanand has hands-on knowledge in every aspect of digital marketing and search engine optimization. He has expanded the reach of his business beyond India, and he is currently working on numerous overseas projects with numerous exclusive clients all over the world. He is also an SEO Expert in Dubai and worked in Dubai for 3 years as Digital Marketing & SEO Expert in Real Estate Industry. His talented team of selected professionals is driven by their work, and they look into every possibility in order to win the satisfaction of their clients. Being the best at his work, he came up with the idea of giving away free digital marketing courses, paid internships, and job opportunities to help students advance their careers. By training others to do the same, more people will contribute to a flourishing market.
Shivanand says, ''In my 10+ years of SEO and digital marketing professional life, I have been committed to delivering immense growth and results to my clients by putting my maximum efforts into action. My hard work and passion have earned me today the designation of one of the leading Freelance Digital Marketers and an SEO Expert in India. Now I want to share my lifelong insights and learning with budding talents to lead the future of Digital Marketing.”
He further talks about his course program, ''If you are thinking about how to learn digital marketing for FREE, then my training classes are just for you! My training classes are intended to strengthen the basics of Digital Marketing, the paid internship is designed to allow the interns to put their learning into practical projects to understand the real-world scenario, and finally, I give permanent job opportunities to those who have been excellent throughout the entire training-internship period. So, grab the opportunity and become a part of my team."
The passion of Shivanand has made him one of the foremost SEO specialists in the market. He believes in delivering the customers much more than they expect. He consistently strives to create something new with his team in order to be more successful. While he is renowned for his ethical terms, Shivanand follows a track record of many project completions, customer satisfaction, and trustworthiness. He earned various SEO certificates from the most reputable organizations, enabling him to become the top SEO practitioner and Digital Marketing in India.
Lastly, he would like to address his young fellows with a short message, ''If you stand tall on your promises, there is never a lack of jobs and projects in the industry. Connect with me and I will lead your path to a successful career in the Digital Marketing landscape.''
About Shivanand Machandra:
An experienced and top SEO expert in India is best known for his professional working standards with both national and international clients. Equipped with 10+ years of agency experience and a digital marketing trainer background. He turns websites into valuable assets through solid SEO & 360° creative digital marketing techniques. His optimistic streamlined strategy helps local and international brands to generate more organic traffic and more leads in the customer revenue stream. He is trusted by small & big businesses in India, UAE, the UK, and across the world.
He is on a mission to build a team of highly skilled digital marketing professionals and a flexible working environment where everyone is connected and working under his leadership to succeed in earning handsome salaries.
