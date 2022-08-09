Submit Release
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Over 100 New Healthy Incentives Program Farm Vendors 

BostonToday the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors expanding access points were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.

“Enrolling more Healthy Incentives Program vendors reflects the Administration’s commitment to offer Massachusetts households with healthy and culturally accessible food and support a strong local food system,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “These efforts build on the success of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, previous addition of 39 HIP vendors and launch of the DTA Finder HIP map as we continue to promote food security across the Commonwealth.”

“HIP has been a wonderful collaboration across the environmental and health and human service agencies. Through programs like HIP, we can work together to not only address the sustainability of local agriculture, but also to combat food insecurity across the Commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.

HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from participating Massachusetts vendors. Vendors include farm stands, farmers markets, mobile markets, and CSA farm share programs. Learn more about HIP at Mass.gov/HIP and find a HIP vendor at DTAFinder.com, a multilingual mobile-friendly interactive map. 

The majority of the newly selected HIP vendors are local, small-scale farmers who live in or have close ties to the communities and populations they intend to serve, while other selected applicants are local agricultural vendors with demonstrated capacity to serve high-need communities through innovative delivery models, mobile markets, targeted outreach, and sales locations embedded into communities with multiple days of availability.

Over half of towns previously without any HIP access points will be served by at least one new HIP vendor, and 76% of towns previously identified as having low HIP access for their SNAP client population will be served by the newly selected HIP vendors. Newly selected vendors will serve families in 25 of 26 Gateway Cities. Collectively, selected vendors will be able to provide HIP access in more than 25 languages.
 

“The Healthy Incentives Program is a powerful tool in our work to address food security issues across the state. The program not only increases access to fresh, healthy and locally grown food for SNAP clients, but also brings critical economic support to our local farms and communities,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “These new and expanded local vendors will extend the reach of this impactful program to communities that have historically experienced higher rates of food insecurity and chronic disease or face structural barriers to food access, continuing the Administration’s focus on an equitable and just food system.”

“HIP is a very popular program with our Massachusetts farmers, which was demonstrated by the number of applications received by DTA. This significant expansion in the number of new and existing HIP retailers will very positively impact farms and farmers markets, and customers utilizing SNAP, in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux.

 

New Vendors Include:

Farm Vendor

Primary location served*

Farm Vendor

Primary location served*

Aeonian Farm

Braintree

Agric Organics LLC

Springfield

Almeidas Vegetable Path

Swansea

Antonellis Farm LLC

Deerfield

Arcadian Farms, Inc.

Holliston

Barbosa Family Farm

Quincy

Bardwell Farm

Springfield

Barrett’s Mill Farm

Concord

Bayes Norton Farm

Oak Bluffs

Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market

Belchertown

Berkshire Grown, Inc.

Great Barrington

Billerica Community Farmers Market

Billerica

Bombeta Farms

Boston

Book & Plow Farm

Amherst

Brighton Winter Farmers Market

Boston

Brookford Farm

Somerville

Brox Farm, LLC

Dracut

Cape Abilities Farm

Dennis

Cervelli Farmstand

Rochester

Charles River Farm

Quincy

Chickadee Hill Farm

Beverly

Chris’  Farmstand

Haverhill

Clark Farm

Marblehead

Clark Farm Market

Carlisle

Clodhopper Farm, LLC

Milford

Cloutman Farms DBA Clout Ag LLC

Cambridge

Codman Community Farms, Inc

Lincoln

Colfax Farm

Pittsfield

Cook’s Valley Farm

Wrentham

Cournoyer Vegetable Farm

Paxton

Daily Farm

Quincy

Dancing Harvest Farm

Revere

Dave’s Natural Garden

Granby

Digger Foods

Brockton

Dusty Goat Farm Living Foods

East Longmeadow

Easthampton Farmers’ Market

Easthampton

Eastie Farm

Boston

Elliot Farm LLC

Lakeville

Farmer Dave’s LLC

Lynn

Farmer Tim’s Vegetables

Watertown

Farmers World

Worcester

Franklin Farmers Market

Franklin

Freeman Farm

Heath

Gove Farm

Leominster

Grant Family Farm

Swampscott

Greenfield Farmers Market

Greenfield

Hannan Healthy Foods Farm LLC

Somerville

Heavens Harvest Farm

Boston

Heron Pond Farm

Somerville

Holiday Farm

Berlin

Holly Maitland DBA Maitland Mountain Farm

Salem

Holmestead Harvest

East Bridgewater

Homestead Farm Market

Rehoboth

Honey Nut Farm

Canton

Humble Hands Farm

Taunton

Hutchins Farm

Concord

Iron Ox Farm

Gloucester

Kelley Farm

Lexington

Krunch Hospitality

Pittsfield

La Arecibena Family Farm

Holyoke

Labatour Good

Boston

Leanna & Wilvert’s Organic Eggs

Holbrook

Lexavah Farms

Quincy

Lion’s Tooth Farm

Pittsfield

Little Man Farm

Springfield

Lovefield Farm

Easthampton

Mai Asian Vegetables

Brockton

Marblehead Farmers’ Market

Marblehead

Mass Audubon’s Farm at Moose Hill

Boston

Mass Farmers Markets

Boston

Mattapan Square Farmers Market

Boston

Misigaro Farms

Worcester

Moonrose Farm LLC

Rehoboth

Mountain View Farms, LLC

Easthampton

Mycoterra Farm, Inc

Deerfield

Nalee Farms

Westfield

Natural Roots

Conway

New England Wild Edibles

Northampton

Newhall Fields Community Farm, Inc.

Peabody

Newton Community Farm

Newton

Nubia Farms

Brighton

Nuestras Raices

Holyoke

OASIS on Ballou

Boston

Old Earth Orchards, LLC

Taunton

Orleans Farmers Market, Inc.

Orleans

Pepin Farm

Northampton

Pleasant Lake Farm

Chatham

Pomeroy’s Vegetable Farm

East Longmeadow

Quabbin Hill Farms

Amherst

Rachel’s Everlastings

Orange

Ray’s Family Farm, Inc.

Southwick

Red Shirt Farm

North Adams

Revere Farmers Market

Revere

Round Table

Boston

Saltbox Farm

Waltham

Seaview Farm

Rockport

Sheffield Farmers Market

Sheffield

Sholan Farms

Leominster

Silverwood Farm LLC

Sherborn

Snowplace Farm

Acton

Stearns Farm CSA

Framingham

Sunbow 5 Foundation

Amherst

Sunderland Farm Collaborative

Holyoke

Sunset Farm

Amherst

Kosinski’s Farm Stand

Westfield

Sustainable Nantucket

Nantucket

T. Johnson Farms

Swansea

The Farmers Market at Forest Park

Springfield

The King Farm

Dartmouth

Three Sisters Garden Project

Ipswich

Verrill Farm LLC

Concord

Waltham Fields Community Farm

Waltham

Warner Farm

Greenfield

West Tisbury Farmers Market

West Tisbury

Westfield Farmers Market

Westfield

White Barn Farm

Wrentham

White Rabbit Farm

Barre

Whitemarz Farm

Brighton

Wildberry Acres Farm

Wilbraham

Williamstown Farmers Market

Williamstown

Wolf Tree Farm LLC

Springfield

Worcester Regional Food Hub

Worcester

*Note that vendors may be selling in multiple communities beyond those listed  

 

###

