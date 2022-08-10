iChange Nations™ Selects Dr. Greg Dillon of Indiana, USA as (ICN) Modern Day Hero and Commissions an Award In His Name

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Greg Dillon with granddaughters Daisy Warnsman (left) and Belle Warnsman (right) Dr. Greg Dillon (Center) Dr. Greg Dillon along with the world renowned martial artists Grandmaster Remy Armador Presas, Professor Wally Jay and Grandmaster George Dillman Humanitarian Diplomatic Alliance Safety Civility￼Chaplin Dr. Greg Dillon of Indiana, USA ICN Modern Day Heroes Dr. Greg Dillon and wife Jana Dillon

The an iChange Nations™ Excellence In Action Award has been Named After Dr. Greg Dillon and is Set to be Given out Around the Globe

The truth is. we don't need to look to television to find super heroes. The walk amongst us daily and can be recognized by their service to others.” — Dr. Ruben West

TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.iChange Nations™ was founded by Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world..iChange Nations™ (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States and present in more than 155 countries around the world and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce.iChange Nations™ is the world's largest building culture of honor network known for its Golden Rule Awards. To date, ICN has honored more than 30 heads of state and governments as well as First Ladies, social leaders, celebrities and philanthropists around the world.iChange Nations™ works with individuals and institutions to advance peace in countries around the world, promote a culture of civility and build capacity in civility-based leadership, diplomacy, governance and communication. ICN is committed to the development and expansion of solution oriented initiatives brought forth by individuals and organizations.It is the philosophy of Dr. Clyde Rivers as well as the iChange Nations™ organization, that what gets praised gets practiced. Therefore, it is the practice of iChange Nations™ to draw attention to quality individuals that are making a positive impact to their fellow man. In doing so iChange Nations™ is bringing back the lost art of honor.One of the focuses of iChange Nations™ is to create modern day heroes that serve as examples to be seen, admired and modeled after. ICN recognizes individuals at all levels of society for their greatness. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.;“Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”With these profound words ICN realizes that true greatness is not a matter of position but rather disposition. ICN Modern Day Heroes have consistently demonstrated a service mentality through their actions which are on display for others to see.The newest ICN Modern Day Heroes is Dr. Greg Dillon . Dr. Greg Dillon is a World Civility Ambassador, Martial Artist, Thought Leader and Entrepreneur. Dr. Dillon grew up in a farming and mining community in Southern Indiana, USA where a family's livelihood was dependent on growing a good harvest. A good harvest was realized from good seeds and proper nurturing of the crop. According to Dr. Greg, this principle applies to the raising of strong children.Dr. Dillon has presented self-defense and safety awareness programs for children as well as women of all walks of life from high school, college, to business professionals. He has devoted much of his career to developing and implementing practical self-defense and safety awareness programs.Grandmaster Dillon (as he is known in the martial arts world) is a 10th degree Black Belt in the Dillman Karate International (DKI) organization and has been training since 1971. He believes in safety and civility through education and practical community involvement. His training programs are designed to provide education and awareness to the public on self-protection and avoidance of conflicts.Dr. Dillon retired as an electrical utility industry expert with over 30 years of experience. He trained as an industrial fire fighter and is a medical first responder, certified with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.As part of the ICN Modern Day Hero program Dr. Dillon underwent an extensive background investigation and also agreed to the stringent iChange Nations™ Morality Agreement. Dr. Dillon has quite a number of other accolades, honors and achievements including but not limited to:• United Graduate College and Seminary International Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities.• Listed in the Almanac of Rising Stars - Top Players of Humanity• ICN 2021 Global Civility Icon.• John Maxwell Certified Coach, Trainer and Speaker• Black Belt Speakers Level 1 certification• Humanitarian Diplomatic Alliance Safety Civility Honorary Chaplin• Live Your Best Life Conference Speaker Nairobi, Kenya• Progressive Calisthenics Certified Instructor• Named Royal Liaison Advisor for the office of the Development King at Large Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah 1 in Ekumfi Koutukwa, Ghana, West Africa. Jan. 2022.• Inducted into the World Head of Family Sokeship Council International Hall of Fame.• Inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame - School of the Year.• Inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame - Instructor of the Year.iChange Nations™ already has international candidate being vetted for the ICN Dr. Greg Dillon Excellence In Action Award.

