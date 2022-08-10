Refurbished Cryotherapy Equipment: The Benefits and Risks for New Cryotherapy Business Owners

A pair of refurbished Cryoxcel whole body cryotherapy machines for sale by The Spa Butler. Discounted M-Cryo XL cryotherapy machine that was recently refurbished by The Spa Butler. Refurbished Impact Cryotherapy machine recently sold and installed by The Spa Butler.

Read on for The Spa Butler's in-depth guide to buying refurbished cryotherapy machines. Get cryotherapy machine buying tips to the amounts you can save and more

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric cryotherapy machines are pricey, which is why refurbished cryosaunas can be such great deal for business owners looking to add cryotherapy. But these devices get a bad reputation because sometimes products labeled as "refurbished"... haven't been. A true refurbished cryotherapy machine has been inspected, tested and repaired so it can function like a new unit, though it may show minor wear from use. There shouldn't be any functional difference between a refurbished cryosauna and a new electric cryotherapy machine — other than price and cosmetics.Getting a Deal on Refurbished Cryotherapy MachinesWhile shopping for refurbished cryotherapy machines , new cryotherapy business owners need to take a little care to get those savings. That means buying from a reputable cryotherapy distributor like The Spa Butler who has over 15 years of combined experience in selling and servicing cryotherapy machines. A reasonable return policy and warranty are important, too; if your refurbished cryotherapy machine turns out to be a dud, cryotherapy equipment owners want to be able to return or replace it. The longer the return policy and warranty, the better. Cryotherapy distributors often offer a full 1-year warranty on refurbished models — just like the original manufactures do with new items.But even with a good return policy and warranty, taking care means inspecting each cryotherapy machine the minute it's delivered. If clients notice any damage or missing pieces, immediately contact the supplier and shipper to take them back before the return period lapses.Cryotherapy machine distributors often offer a 1-year warranty on their refurbished models — just like cryotherapy equipment manufactures do with new items.Also, be aware that when purchasing a used cryotherapy machine many resellers won't have as wide a selection as the original manufacture. Refurbished models are usually a bit older and may not be available in the size or color desired. These are certainly inconveniences, but the savings can be worth it. While shopping different devices people often find cryotherapy machines discounted by 10% to 50% — some cryotherapy machines have even deeper discounts.How to Buy A Refurbished Cryotherapy MachineWhile budget cryotherapy machines are out there, it's far too easy to spend almost $40,000 - $70,000 on a new nitrogen cryosauna or well over $100,000 on a new electric cryotherapy chamber. However, refurbished cryotherapy machines are rare to come by even whenever a new model is released. It's a great way to pick up a fairly new cryotherapy machine at up to 50% off the original retail price.The Spa Butler recommends only looking at cryotherapy machines that are three to five years old — and no older than five. Legacy models will be cheaper, but older cryotherapy machines may not be as efficient with nitrogen usage or updated with the latest safety technology. At some point, every cryotherapy machine gets too old, and will need to be refurbished or replaced.While looking for a refurbished cryotherapy machine buyers can find discounts typically running anywhere from 20% to 30% off, so it's well worth shopping for a refurbished cryotherapy machine. Here are some recent examples of how much new owners can save on cryotherapy machines from top rated manufactures like Impact Cryotherapy, M-Cryo, Juka, and Cryo Science:- The M-Cryo XL starts at $34,999 new, or pay $22,000 for a refurbished M-Cryo XL- The Impact Cryo machine starts at $49,999 new, or pay $34,000 for a refurbished Impact Cryotherapy machine- The Juka cryosauna starts at $49,999 new, or pay $34,000 for a refurbished Juka cryosauna- The Cryo Science Arctic cryo chamber starts at $69,999 new, or pay $52,000 for a "certified pre-owned""We think it's always worth looking into refurbished cryotherapy machines, but you have to do a price comparison," said Tyler Slater, co-founder of The Spa Butler. While refurbished cryosaunas and cryo chambers are usually cheaper than new models, sometimes the difference is negligible. Buying from a reputable retailer with good reviews, a good return policy, and warranty will protect you from getting stuck with a headache in the long run.About The Spa Butler: As one of the world's leading suppliers of cryotherapy machines and wellness recovery products, The Spa Butler helps new and existing businesses harness the growing opportunities in retail recovery. Learn more about the #1 med spa equipment provider for cryotherapy business owners at TheSpaButler.com

Refurbished Cryotherapy Machines Up to 50% Off