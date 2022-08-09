Baker-Polito Administration Announces Over 100 New Healthy Incentives Program Farm Vendors 

Boston — Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors expanding access points were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.

“Enrolling more Healthy Incentives Program vendors reflects the Administration’s commitment to offer Massachusetts households with healthy and culturally accessible food and support a strong local food system,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “These efforts build on the success of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program, previous addition of 39 HIP vendors and launch of the DTA Finder HIP map as we continue to promote food security across the Commonwealth.”

“HIP has been a wonderful collaboration across the environmental and health and human service agencies. Through programs like HIP, we can work together to not only address the sustainability of local agriculture, but also to combat food insecurity across the Commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.

HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from participating Massachusetts vendors. Vendors include farm stands, farmers markets, mobile markets, and CSA farm share programs. Learn more about HIP at Mass.gov/HIP and find a HIP vendor at DTAFinder.com, a multilingual mobile-friendly interactive map.

The majority of the newly selected HIP vendors are local, small-scale farmers who live in or have close ties to the communities and populations they intend to serve, while other selected applicants are local agricultural vendors with demonstrated capacity to serve high-need communities through innovative delivery models, mobile markets, targeted outreach, and sales locations embedded into communities with multiple days of availability.

Over half of towns previously without any HIP access points will be served by at least one new HIP vendor, and 76% of towns previously identified as having low HIP access for their SNAP client population will be served by the newly selected HIP vendors. Newly selected vendors will serve families in 25 of 26 Gateway Cities. Collectively, selected vendors will be able to provide HIP access in more than 25 languages.



“The Healthy Incentives Program is a powerful tool in our work to address food security issues across the state. The program not only increases access to fresh, healthy and locally grown food for SNAP clients, but also brings critical economic support to our local farms and communities,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “These new and expanded local vendors will extend the reach of this impactful program to communities that have historically experienced higher rates of food insecurity and chronic disease or face structural barriers to food access, continuing the Administration’s focus on an equitable and just food system.”

“HIP is a very popular program with our Massachusetts farmers, which was demonstrated by the number of applications received by DTA. This significant expansion in the number of new and existing HIP retailers will very positively impact farms and farmers markets, and customers utilizing SNAP, in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux.

New Vendors Include:

Scroll left Scroll right Farm Vendor Primary location served* Farm Vendor Primary location served* Aeonian Farm Braintree Agric Organics LLC Springfield Almeidas Vegetable Path Swansea Antonellis Farm LLC Deerfield Arcadian Farms, Inc. Holliston Barbosa Family Farm Quincy Bardwell Farm Springfield Barrett’s Mill Farm Concord Bayes Norton Farm Oak Bluffs Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market Belchertown Berkshire Grown, Inc. Great Barrington Billerica Community Farmers Market Billerica Bombeta Farms Boston Book & Plow Farm Amherst Brighton Winter Farmers Market Boston Brookford Farm Somerville Brox Farm, LLC Dracut Cape Abilities Farm Dennis Cervelli Farmstand Rochester Charles River Farm Quincy Chickadee Hill Farm Beverly Chris’ Farmstand Haverhill Clark Farm Marblehead Clark Farm Market Carlisle Clodhopper Farm, LLC Milford Cloutman Farms DBA Clout Ag LLC Cambridge Codman Community Farms, Inc Lincoln Colfax Farm Pittsfield Cook’s Valley Farm Wrentham Cournoyer Vegetable Farm Paxton Daily Farm Quincy Dancing Harvest Farm Revere Dave’s Natural Garden Granby Digger Foods Brockton Dusty Goat Farm Living Foods East Longmeadow Easthampton Farmers’ Market Easthampton Eastie Farm Boston Elliot Farm LLC Lakeville Farmer Dave’s LLC Lynn Farmer Tim’s Vegetables Watertown Farmers World Worcester Franklin Farmers Market Franklin Freeman Farm Heath Gove Farm Leominster Grant Family Farm Swampscott Greenfield Farmers Market Greenfield Hannan Healthy Foods Farm LLC Somerville Heavens Harvest Farm Boston Heron Pond Farm Somerville Holiday Farm Berlin Holly Maitland DBA Maitland Mountain Farm Salem Holmestead Harvest East Bridgewater Homestead Farm Market Rehoboth Honey Nut Farm Canton Humble Hands Farm Taunton Hutchins Farm Concord Iron Ox Farm Gloucester Kelley Farm Lexington Krunch Hospitality Pittsfield La Arecibena Family Farm Holyoke Labatour Good Boston Leanna & Wilvert’s Organic Eggs Holbrook Lexavah Farms Quincy Lion’s Tooth Farm Pittsfield Little Man Farm Springfield Lovefield Farm Easthampton Mai Asian Vegetables Brockton Marblehead Farmers’ Market Marblehead Mass Audubon’s Farm at Moose Hill Boston Mass Farmers Markets Boston Mattapan Square Farmers Market Boston Misigaro Farms Worcester Moonrose Farm LLC Rehoboth Mountain View Farms, LLC Easthampton Mycoterra Farm, Inc Deerfield Nalee Farms Westfield Natural Roots Conway New England Wild Edibles Northampton Newhall Fields Community Farm, Inc. Peabody Newton Community Farm Newton Nubia Farms Brighton Nuestras Raices Holyoke OASIS on Ballou Boston Old Earth Orchards, LLC Taunton Orleans Farmers Market, Inc. Orleans Pepin Farm Northampton Pleasant Lake Farm Chatham Pomeroy’s Vegetable Farm East Longmeadow Quabbin Hill Farms Amherst Rachel’s Everlastings Orange Ray’s Family Farm, Inc. Southwick Red Shirt Farm North Adams Revere Farmers Market Revere Round Table Boston Saltbox Farm Waltham Seaview Farm Rockport Sheffield Farmers Market Sheffield Sholan Farms Leominster Silverwood Farm LLC Sherborn Snowplace Farm Acton Stearns Farm CSA Framingham Sunbow 5 Foundation Amherst Sunderland Farm Collaborative Holyoke Sunset Farm Amherst Kosinski’s Farm Stand Westfield Sustainable Nantucket Nantucket T. Johnson Farms Swansea The Farmers Market at Forest Park Springfield The King Farm Dartmouth Three Sisters Garden Project Ipswich Verrill Farm LLC Concord Waltham Fields Community Farm Waltham Warner Farm Greenfield West Tisbury Farmers Market West Tisbury Westfield Farmers Market Westfield White Barn Farm Wrentham White Rabbit Farm Barre Whitemarz Farm Brighton Wildberry Acres Farm Wilbraham Williamstown Farmers Market Williamstown Wolf Tree Farm LLC Springfield Worcester Regional Food Hub Worcester *Note that vendors may be selling in multiple communities beyond those listed

