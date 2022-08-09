The Downtown Detroit Partnership and Bedrock Announce the Merger of The Detroit Card and The Spirit Card
The Spirit Card to manage operations of Detroit Card vendors, streamline citywide eGift card programs to stimulate local businesses in Detroit neighborhoods.DETROIT, MI, US, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) and Bedrock today announced that their respective gift card programs have merged and will now operate under one entity – The Spirit Card.
Both cards were designed to stimulate the city of Detroit’s local businesses and are operating through the eGift card technology partner Yiftee. The combining of The Detroit Card with The Spirit Card will expand consumer and corporate activity across the city and encourage a continued sense of connectedness among small and large businesses alike.
“The small business growth across Detroit over the past several years has been extraordinary,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “This new unified Spirit Card will be a simple way for people across the region to discover these great businesses and support Detroit's neighborhood economy. I appreciate the partnership between Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership to make this happen.”
The expansion of The Spirit Card program means that the public can now spend their Spirit Card funds at over 100 local businesses across the city of Detroit. Previously distributed Detroit Cards remain valid at all local merchants who accept both The Detroit Card and The Spirit Card. Click here for full list of participating Spirit Card merchants.
“DDP is proud to be a part of such an innovative project that connects the entire city. We are hopeful that this next chapter of The Spirit Card will not only continue recognizing so many unique small and family-owned businesses Downtown, but the entire city,” said DDP CEO Eric B. Larson. “The Spirit Card offers an easy way for individuals and corporations to buy electronic gift cards that will create a significant boost to our local economy.”
Launched in November 2017, The Detroit Card has been a huge success with $3.2 million in gift card sales, all of which must be spent exclusively at participating local businesses across the city of Detroit. The inspiration for The Spirit Card, launched in 2021, was to support the small business community in Detroit, particularly restaurants and retailers who had been hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DDP is excited to expand The Spirit Card program through this merger and by reaching out to additional corporate, government, non-profit and consumer purchasers, as well as merchants in all Detroit neighborhoods to continue to stimulate the local economy and the “shop local” movement.
“The Detroit Card was the first all-digital Community Card program in the country. Bedrock is proud to have helped launch this system, which maintains millions of dollars for local Detroit shops and restaurants,” said Ivy Greaner, COO at Bedrock. “Merging The Detroit Card with The Spirit Card is the natural next step for this successful initiative. We look forward to supporting DDP as they connect even more businesses, merchants and shoppers into the ecosystem of The Spirit Card.”
There is no additional cost to merchants to participate in The Spirit Card program. To learn more about the now expanded Spirit Card program, visit www.downtowndetroit.org/spiritcard.
After The Detroit Card merchants merge with The Spirit Card, the DDP will invite corporations and other employers to participate in the eGift card program as a part of their employee rewards and recognition programs. The more employees receive The Spirit Card, the more support is offered to unique small and local Detroit businesses. Additional information about how employers can get involved in the program, earn discounts and support the City is available at www.downtowndetroit.org/spiritcard.
