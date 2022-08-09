Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:07 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest, described as a white Mazda SUV, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.