Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Quincy Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 1300 block of Quincy Street. Northwest.

At approximately 2:12 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the vehicle.

A vehicle of interest, described as a blue Honda Civic, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.