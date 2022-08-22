Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,412 in the last 365 days.

Slightly Sweet Tea Pods Launches on Amazon to Give Summer Just Enough Sweetness to Pack a Wallop

K-Cup iced tea pod that will hot brew certified organic, low-calorie, lightly-sweetened black tea

Personally, I was tired of only having two choices. It was either super sweet tea or bitter sugar-free tea. This creates the perfect medium between those two extremes that you could brew in seconds.”
— William Hamilton

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who hasn’t taken a much-needed big swig of iced tea only to find either a mouth full of sugar or enough bitterness to beat the band? No, thank you to both. So says a new brand that’s cornered the market on convenience with a quick brew. They say they have just right ratio of sweetness to tea taste for every glass. Enter Slightly Sweet Tea. New to Amazon, the company has produced a single serve, K-Cup iced tea pod that will hot brew certified organic, low-calorie, lightly-sweetened black tea. Put one pod cup in a single serve brewing system, fill a plastic glass with ice, select the eight-ounce option, and brew. Slightly sweet and simple, right?

William Hamilton, the creator of Slightly Sweet Tea, said of the launch, “Personally, I was tired of only having two choices. It was either super sweet tea or bitter sugar-free tea. I knew I could create the perfect medium between those two extremes that you could brew in seconds.”

Produced in the USA, the K-Cup organic tea arrives on doorsteps in a twelve-count box. Each glass of iced tea contains only 25 calories and is made with pure cane sugar.

To order the tea on Amazon, visit https://amzn.to/3zWTnXG. For more information, visit https://slightlysweettea.com/.

About Slightly Sweet Tea:
Slightly Sweet Tea is a tea brand based in scenic Franklin, Tennessee.

Location Information:
2000 Mallory Lane, Suite 130
Franklin, TN 37067

Contact:
Todd Hamilton
Creator of Slightly Sweet Tea
info@slightlysweettea.com
(615) 538-8691

Website:
https://slightlysweettea.com/

William Hamilton
Slightly Tea Company
+1 615-538-8691
email us here

You just read:

Slightly Sweet Tea Pods Launches on Amazon to Give Summer Just Enough Sweetness to Pack a Wallop

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.