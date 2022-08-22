Slightly Sweet Tea Pods Launches on Amazon to Give Summer Just Enough Sweetness to Pack a Wallop

K-Cup iced tea pod that will hot brew certified organic, low-calorie, lightly-sweetened black tea

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who hasn’t taken a much-needed big swig of iced tea only to find either a mouth full of sugar or enough bitterness to beat the band? No, thank you to both. So says a new brand that’s cornered the market on convenience with a quick brew. They say they have just right ratio of sweetness to tea taste for every glass. Enter Slightly Sweet Tea. New to Amazon, the company has produced a single serve, K-Cup iced tea pod that will hot brew certified organic, low-calorie, lightly-sweetened black tea. Put one pod cup in a single serve brewing system, fill a plastic glass with ice, select the eight-ounce option, and brew. Slightly sweet and simple, right?

William Hamilton, the creator of Slightly Sweet Tea, said of the launch, “Personally, I was tired of only having two choices. It was either super sweet tea or bitter sugar-free tea. I knew I could create the perfect medium between those two extremes that you could brew in seconds.”

Produced in the USA, the K-Cup organic tea arrives on doorsteps in a twelve-count box. Each glass of iced tea contains only 25 calories and is made with pure cane sugar.

To order the tea on Amazon, visit https://amzn.to/3zWTnXG. For more information, visit https://slightlysweettea.com/.

About Slightly Sweet Tea:

Slightly Sweet Tea is a tea brand based in scenic Franklin, Tennessee.

