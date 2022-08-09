Computational Biology Market is Projected to Reach USD 31.5 Billion Globally, by 2031 At A CAGR of 19.5%

Computational biology market generated USD 5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Computational Biology Market by Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials, Human Body Simulation Software), by Services (In-house, Contract), by End Use (Academics & Research, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.”According to the report, the global computational biology market generated USD 5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Get Free Sample PDF of Computational Biology Market Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12286

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global computational biology market, owing to the rise in fear and spread of infections among people.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies came together with the government to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply.

Thus, the market is expected to experience a positive impact.

Increase in demand of pharmacovigilance, surge in the adoption and development of advanced software for drug discovery, and rise in demand for tools of computational biology in various fields such as genomics, epi-genomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics are expected to drive the growth of the global computational biology market. On the other hand, high initial cost & maintenance costs of the instruments are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, growing popularity of disease modeling of various diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, and other infectious diseases is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Factors that drive growth of the computational biology market share include increase in R&D activities for drug discovery, demand for predictive models, usage in population-based sequencing projects such as human genome project, and government funding. For instance, in March 2019, Ambrx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused in the field of protein therapeutics, signed R&D collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial stage pharmaceutical company involved in the development of immuno-oncology drugs. Ambrx has proprietary Expanded Genetic Code platform designed to incorporate a non-natural amino acid into protein sequences of both E-coli and Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells. With this collaboration, both will leverage Ambrx’s drug discovery platforms with the latter’s knowledge expertise and resource pool for the development of clinically advanced biologics drugs.

Increase in number of key players to launch various computational biology products and rise in number approvals for computational biology products notably contributed toward the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Certara, Inc., the world leader in bio-simulation, released new versions of its quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) simulators for immunogenicity (IG) and immuno-oncology (IO) to aid in the development of biologics and cancer treatments.

Buy Now with Discount (Till 20th August 2022):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4ce7bed98a3b8e2ae622f76f00a2a726

Moreover, in March 2021, Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, published a review article titled "Therapeutic Targeting of Checkpoint Receptors within the DNAM-1 Axis," which looks at the biology and therapeutic relevance of the DNAM-1 axis in cancer immunotherapy.

Region wise, the computational biology market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the largest shareholder in the computational biology market in 2021. Increase in demand of pharmacovigilance for the pre-clinical drug development and to conduct clinical trials, R&D investments, and supportive government initiatives are the major factors and computational biology market trends that drive growth of the market.

LAMEA is estimated to grow fastest during the forecast period. Rise in number of product approval, increase in number of clinical trials procedures, surge in demand for bioinformatics tools & services emphasis of prominent players in enhancing their presence and high demand for advanced computational biology software in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global computational biology market include Altaris capital partner, Compugen ltd., Certara, Genedata AG, Dassault systems, DNAnexus, Nimbus discovery, Instem, Rosa & co. ltd, and Simulation Plus

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.