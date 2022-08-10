Rapper Maia Clayre’s Drops ‘My Key Aesthetic’ Clothing Brand launching in September
EINPresswire.com/ -- While debuting her rap career and managing being a viral sensation across Social Media, 20-years trans rapper Maia Clayre is now ready to step into her Entrepreneur shoes yet again. She had a successful pop up shop for My Key Aesthetic at the providence place mall that brought in 6 figures of revenue in the short time the pop up was open. Now, she is launching an online store for the brand that sells women's clothing and accessories in September. So, keep an eye out and make sure to look at her new fall catalog!
Read on to know more about Maia Clayre and her ventures.
Maia’s Background
Born and raised in Boston, MA, Maia Clayre recently relocated across the country alone at 19 to Los Angeles and has proved herself as one of the best transgender rappers today. Though she is very impressive, accomplishing so much at her young age. You're sure to just fall in love with her energetic, and amusing personality, she is very humble and whole-hearted in everything she does. Her life story is really inspiring. Maia Clayre had grown up without her parents because both of them were struggling with addiction. She joined more than 14 schools while moving around multiple times as a child and then ultimately dropped out of 8th grade. She lived with so many challenges in her early life as a child but still managed to become a teenage sensation and business mogul on social media before harnessing her audience and applying her love for entrepreneurship to launch her first business which led to her moving out of section 8 housing on her own at 17 years old.
An Early Start To Her Career
She has always displayed her love for music, Maia Clayre stepped into the music industry at the early age of 14 years by making viral videos on social media that ranged from displaying her makeup skills, viral tik tok videos & inspiring some of the trends you see today, and making freestyling rap videos to display her talent, personality, and to grow her audience. The feedback that she got from her friends and local peers was amazing but online as well was really appreciating her skills and confidence as a trandgender woman. This helped her a lot to keep motivated. Earlier, before she even entered into her rap career, she preferred spending her time on social media engaging with her audience. She started off as a makeup artist and organized small club events, which finally directed her towards a successful convention company SBL.
She created a rap verse with more passion and dedication. Did you know that she has written a freestyle verse for Act up by City girls, and one more for Going Bad by Meek Mill and Drake? These rap verses of Maia Clayre went viral on Twitter and Instagram, which was a proof of the love people had for her music.
Becoming A Social Media Sensation
Maia Clayre is only 20 years old now and has become the finest and most popular transgender rapper in the music industry. After going viral on social media, she started using her social platforms to support transgender rights and acceptance. She has garnered more than 500k combined followers across her social platforms. Along with her music, her irreplaceable style and inspirational voice, Maia is swiftly becoming one of the most sensational new artists in the music industry.
Launching A Brand For Women By Women
Now, while still becoming a successful rapper and viral internet sensation, Maia Clayre is gearing up to launch her online store in September with a new fall catalog. Whether you’re searching for the latest trends, streetwear, a club outfit, vintage-inspired looks, or timeless classics, we know you’ll find inspiration at My Key Aesthetic
My Key Aesthetic, is essentially a clothing brand for women made by women. She wants to make women’s clothing and accessories available and affordable to women of all sorts, and she's already proving herself to be the next best in the Retail industry as well. So, stay connected and watch her grow on all of her social handles!
Maia Clayre
