Sikama International, Inc. Congratulates and Supports the Passing of The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the only producer of Made-in-America reflow ovens supporting the semiconductor industry for over 40 years, Sikama International, Inc. is pleased to see and support the passage of The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.Established in 1982 and still operating in Southern California, Sikama International has been a leading producer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment , and with the U.S.’s passing of the CHIPS and Science Act, we are excited to see the investment in US leadership of domestic manufacture, design and research to advance the deployment of advanced semiconductor technologies and manufacturing for years to come.With the ongoing chip shortage and continually increasing demand, the strong support from the US government is key to our country’s economic growth, infrastructure, and national security. We are excited to see the future domestic growth, technology, and opportunities presented by the passing of this act. This funding is an invigorating step towards a brighter future for the United States.

