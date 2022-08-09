Submit Release
Sikama International, Inc. Congratulates and Supports the Passing of The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022

Blue logo reading "Sikama International" with a silhouette of a blue falcon

Interior of Sikama International, bright blue Falcon 5C machines in a row below a large Sikama International sign

As the only producer of Made-in-America reflow ovens for over 40 years, Sikama International, Inc. is pleased to see the passage of The CHIPS Act.

We are excited to see the investment in US leadership of domestic manufacture, design and research to advance the deployment of advanced semiconductor technologies and manufacturing for years to come.”
— Jeffrey Blair
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the only producer of Made-in-America reflow ovens supporting the semiconductor industry for over 40 years, Sikama International, Inc. is pleased to see and support the passage of The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

Established in 1982 and still operating in Southern California, Sikama International has been a leading producer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and with the U.S.’s passing of the CHIPS and Science Act, we are excited to see the investment in US leadership of domestic manufacture, design and research to advance the deployment of advanced semiconductor technologies and manufacturing for years to come.

With the ongoing chip shortage and continually increasing demand, the strong support from the US government is key to our country’s economic growth, infrastructure, and national security. We are excited to see the future domestic growth, technology, and opportunities presented by the passing of this act. This funding is an invigorating step towards a brighter future for the United States.

Sikama International: Reliable, Repeatable, Responsible Reflow

