Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Westminster Avenue (Route 3073) in Penn Township, York County

08/09/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Westminster Avenue (Route 3073) in York County. The bridge is located south of Hanover between Fairview Drive and Grandview Road in Penn Township.

Work includes replacing the existing structure, retaining wall construction, guide rail installation, approach pavement and other miscellaneous construction.







Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, August 15. The bridge will be closed. A detour will be in place using Fairview Drive, Route 94 (Baltimore Street) and Route 194 (Frederick Street).





The project is expected to be completed by November 18, 2022.





JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,068,412 project.







MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



