The World’s First Multiverse Singer ‘X ARA’ Sweeps the US Music Charts with Her Debut Single “Hitchhiker”

X ARA USA Album Cover X ARA KOREA

X ARA, the world’s first multiverse singer created in Korea, has swept various US music charts with her debut song “Hitchhiker” and proved her global popularity

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 8, 2022 (KST), X ARA ’s debut song “ Hitchhiker ” topped the US Amazon Music charts, including ‘Best Sellers in International,’ ‘New Releases in International,’ and ‘Movers & Shakers’ charts. In addition to that, the song ranked No.2 on the US Amazon Music’s ‘Best Sellers in Songs’ and ‘New Releases in Songs’ charts. The song also hit No.1 on the ‘K-Pop Songs,’ ranked No.31 on ‘Pop Songs,’ and No.128 on ‘Songs’ charts of the US iTunes charts and showed its global fame.X ARA’s debut song “Hitchhiker” is a minimal pop genre song based on disco rhythm. The song has been perfected by starting with a fresh and lively whistle section, which transits into a blend of warm guitar and synthesizer sounds. Especially, the song’s unique concept is established through the use of sci-fi sound effects paired with a groovy bassline.The concept of X ARA was created based on Elon Musk’s crewed mission to Mars and “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.” X ARA has unraveled the exciting storyline with her special point of view to the world that X ARA, who came from the multiverse to help human evolution into a multi-planetary species, is dispatched to the polluted Earth and helps humans migrate to Mars in order to preserve the knowledge of humankind.While X ARA’s production team Oopsee is an entertainment group, it creates the characters with its own technology, similar to how Disney’s production system operates. By implementing VFX and specialized 3D modeling tools, Oopsee Entertainment is set to present more X ARAs with exuberant appearances and make their debut through various music genres.Meanwhile, X ARA, a humanoid from the multiverse who does not imitate human beings like already-existing virtual artists do, announced that she will continue various global activities as a multiverse singer, starting in Korea and the United States, and will participate in many different fields as well.

X ARA MusicVideo