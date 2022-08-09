Gator Mike's Family Fun Park Opening New Mini-Golf Course
Dinosaur Falls at Gator Mike's will be coming later this fall!CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Coral’s newest attraction, Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf, is planning to open at Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park has announced their newest and biggest expansion yet, Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf. This dinosaur-themed mini-golf course will be 19 holes of prehistoric fun containing an explosive volcano, waterfalls, and 12 life-like animatronic dinosaurs. An important detail to mention is that this new mini golf course will be fully ADA-compliant.
“It’s important to me that everyone in our community can enjoy our park. The current mini-golf course is outdated and has been at the top of my list to update for some time now,” says owner Chris Scuderi. “Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf at Gator Mike’s will be an “Orlando-style” attraction right in our backyard. It is exactly the attraction that Cape Coral needs, and it’s my hope the young ones will enjoy learning about the dinosaurs that will be scattered throughout the course. This is just one of the updates coming to the park, and I hope the community will be happy to know that there are many more new attractions like this one to follow.”
Dinosaur Falls Mini Golf at Gator Mike’s will not be like anything you’ve ever seen at the fun park or in the City of Cape Coral. The Orlando Special Effects team has been contracted to deliver the highly anticipated flame feature for the featured 22-foot volcano within the course, and Harris Miniature Golf, the world leader in course construction and design, has been contracted for the build.
This expansion is going to change guests' whole park experience. You can stay up to date on the new Dinosaur Falls mini-golf course by visiting https://gatormikes.com/attractions/mini-golf/ or following the demolition and build on Facebook.
About Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park
Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park is an adventure-filled park with something that everyone in the family can enjoy. Attractions include Ziplining, Rock Climbing, Go-Karts, Mini Golf, Virtuix Omni Arena, and a cutting-edge arcade.
To read more about the park and view its attractions visit www.gatormikes.com. ###
