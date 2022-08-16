Lamb McErlane PC Continues to Expand Adding Two More Locations in Exton, PA and Mount Laurel, NJ

Lamb McErlane PC Logo





WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lamb McErlane PC, a regional full service law firm based in West Chester, PA and Giannascoli & Thomas, P.C. with locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have merged.

The merger brings Lamb McErlane’s headcount to 47 attorneys. The combined firm will operate under the name of Lamb McErlane PC with offices in West Chester, Philadelphia, Newtown Square, Oxford, Exton and Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Lamb McErlane has been an industry leader in the Region for over 50 years.

The merger further expands Lamb McErlane's extensive regional presence – and specifically the firm’s robust Business, Banking and Real Estate practices. Giannascoli & Thomas’ attorneys Tony Giannascoli joined Lamb McErlane as a Partner, Bill Thomas, as Of Counsel and Chris Ouellette as an Associate.

“This most recent merger is yet another example of our pattern of growth over the last several years. We are flattered to have other firms seek to join us, all the while being cognizant of maintaining the culture we’ve established. We are eager to continue to provide our valued clients broad service offerings throughout Pennsylvania and now into New Jersey as well,” commented Joel L. Frank, Chairman & Managing Partner of Lamb McErlane.

“Our integrated team with Tony, Bill and Chris will bring an enhanced experience to our clients and allow us to meet market demand and position us for continued future growth.”

This is the second merger for Lamb McErlane this year. In January 2022, the firm merged with McMichael, Heiney & Sebastian, LLC, strengthening the firm’s Business, Municipal and Zoning, Real Estate, and Trusts and Estates practices. Winifred ‘Winnie’ Moran Sebastian, Esq. joined Lamb McErlane as a Partner and Sam McMichael as Of Counsel in the Oxford, PA location.

Lamb McErlane PC is a full service regional law firm based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Newtown Square, Oxford, Exton and Mount Laurel, NJ. The firm has 47 attorneys and has built a reputation on delivering the highest caliber of legal service in an environment focused on personal attention and results. Bringing the sophistication and experience equated with large, metropolitan firms, Lamb McErlane's highly efficient, goal oriented and focused approach produces results that clients deserve. For more information visit: lambmcerlane.com

