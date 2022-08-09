Metaverse Market to Hit USD 1,607.12 Billion by 2030 | With 43.3% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

metaverse is now majorly reliant on Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies and devices

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Metaverse Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Metaverse industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Metaverse market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

metaverse market size is expected to reach USD 1,607.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 43.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global metaverse market revenue growth is expected to be driven by key factors such as increasing demand for applications and products based on virtual and augmented and mixed reality and rising focus on converging digital/virtual and physical worlds. Besides, with the rise of Blockchain technology, web 3.0 (Web3), low-code, and no-code application platforms, coupled with advancements in motion tracking systems and cybernetics, artists and developers are gaining control of their online content, which is expected to support revenue growth of the market in the near future.

Metaverse will bring human beings closer to the future of Web3, where artists and developers can reclaim control over their online content and people may retake control over their personal identities. Every new blockchain concept and solution is promptly evaluated as a possible module for incorporation into the Web 3.0 engine that will support traction of metaverse products and services.

These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Metaverse market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Facebook, Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., NetEase, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies, Inc., Lilith Games, and Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse market based on component, platform, offering, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Desktop

Mobile

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Virtual Platforms

Asset Marketplace

Avatars

Financial Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Blockchain

VR and AR

MR

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation

Social Media

Conference

Virtual Runway Shows

Aircraft Maintenance

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Metaverse Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Metaverse market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Metaverse market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Metaverse industry.

