UAE LED Lights Market Size to Hit AED 6,736 Million by 2027, At a CAGR of 13.2% During 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE LED Lights Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the UAE LED lights market reached a value of AED 3,152 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach AED 6,736 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are semiconductors that produce light energy through the conversion of electrical energy. They are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and have a longer operational life than conventional compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL). Along with this, LED lights consume less energy, provide heat dissipation, require minimal maintenance, and offer lumen output with no flickering. Owing to these properties, they find extensive applications in the task and modular lighting, refrigerated case illumination, and under-cabinet light systems for kitchens.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

The ongoing construction activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are primarily driving the UAE LED lights market growth. In line with this, the increasing need for energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting solutions has supplemented the adoption of LED lights across various residential and commercial complexes, including retail outlets, hotels, schools, and colleges. Moreover, the growing consumer consciousness regarding the multiple benefits of using LED lights over conventional lighting systems is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have prompted regional governments to undertake favorable green initiatives to promote sustainable development. LED lights do not produce greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and chlorofluorocarbons, which is providing them a competitive edge in the market over other lighting solutions. Besides this, the shifting consumer inclination toward high-lumen, low-watt lighting devices to save electricity bills and strategic collaborations amongst key players to launch various innovative product variants are supporting the UAE LED lights industry growth.

UAE LED Lights Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the UAE LED lights market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

UAE LED Lights Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the UAE LED lights market on the basis of product type, application, import and domestic manufacturing

Breakup by Product Type:

• LED Panel Lights

• LED Downlights

• LED Street Lights

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

Breakup by Import and Domestic Manufacturing:

• Import

• Domestic Manufacturing

