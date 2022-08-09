Submit Release
Sen Bato Dela Rosa on Makabayan bloc's claim that SBN 201 (Amendment to the Partylist System Act) is like the Anti-Terror Law being imposed in Congress:

PHILIPPINES, August 9 - Press Release
August 9, 2022

Sen Bato Dela Rosa on Makabayan bloc's claim that SBN 201 (Amendment to the Partylist System Act) is like the Anti-Terror Law being imposed in Congress:

If that's how they feel then I am so sorry, no one is above the law, not even congressmen or senators. They can not be exempted from the implementation of the law. Congress is still part of the territorial jurisdiction of the Philippines, hence, laws should be faithfully implemented therein.

