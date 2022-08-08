Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Aug. 8
9:45 a.m. Tour Extell by Jordanelle site
Location: Mayflower Mine Road, Park City
10:30 a.m. Visit Heber Valley Milk & Artisan Cheese
Location: 920 River Rd., Midway
11:15 a.m. Visit Ritual Chocolates
Location: 2175 W. 3000 South, Suite 100, Heber City
12 p.m. Speak with Wasatch County and city officials
Location: UVU Wasatch Campus, 3111 College Way, Heber City
MEDIA ACCESS
1:40 p.m. Tour Ventum Racing
Location: 2775 US-40, Heber City
6 p.m. Attend dinner with Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema
Location: Heber City
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9 a.m. Host Unified Economic Opportunity Commission
Location: Capitol Committee Room 445
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel
Location: Rampton Room
2:45 p.m. Meet with Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema
Location: Gold Room
3:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel
Location: Ramptom Room
6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show
Location: Virtual
7 p.m. Host Facebook Live Town Hall
Location: Virtual
Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:30 a.m. Meet with Dr. Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India in San Francisco
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Speak at Northrop Grumman groundbreaking ceremony
Location: 5000 S. 8400 West, Magna
MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Host Student Council Presidents Summit
Location: Virtual
2 p.m. Speak at Utah’s Hogle Zoo groundbreaking event
Location: Utah’s Hogle Zoo East Side Pavilion, Zoofari Express Train Depot
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3 p.m. Interview candidates for senior advisor, Office of Parents and Children
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host staff appreciation night
Location: Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Thursday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. Attend cabinet training
Location: Virtual
10:45 a.m. Meet with Utah Restaurant Association
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Welcome Governor’s Office fellows
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host luncheon for Utah Department of Agriculture and Food employees
Location: Governor’s Mansion
2:30 p.m. Visit First Step House
Location: 440 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City
3:30 p.m. Visit The Point
Location: 2333 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City
Friday, Aug. 12
10 a.m. Speak at Vineyard FrontRunner station opening
Location: 130 E. Market St., Vineyard
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Aug. 8
No public events
Tuesday, Aug. 9
1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel
Location: Virtual
3:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel
Location: Virtual
Wednesday, Aug. 10
No public events
Thursday, Aug. 11
No public events
Friday, Aug. 12
No public events
