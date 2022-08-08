Aug. 8 – Aug. 12, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 8 9:45 a.m. Tour Extell by Jordanelle site

Location: Mayflower Mine Road, Park City 10:30 a.m. Visit Heber Valley Milk & Artisan Cheese

Location: 920 River Rd., Midway 11:15 a.m. Visit Ritual Chocolates

Location: 2175 W. 3000 South, Suite 100, Heber City 12 p.m. Speak with Wasatch County and city officials

Location: UVU Wasatch Campus, 3111 College Way, Heber City

MEDIA ACCESS 1:40 p.m. Tour Ventum Racing

Location: 2775 US-40, Heber City 6 p.m. Attend dinner with Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema

Location: Heber City

Tuesday, Aug. 9 9 a.m. Host Unified Economic Opportunity Commission

Location: Capitol Committee Room 445 1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel

Location: Rampton Room 2:45 p.m. Meet with Saudi Ambassador Princess Reema

Location: Gold Room 3:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel

Location: Ramptom Room 6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show

Location: Virtual 7 p.m. Host Facebook Live Town Hall

Location: Virtual

Wednesday, Aug. 10 9:30 a.m. Meet with Dr. Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India in San Francisco

Location: Gold Room 10:30 a.m. Speak at Northrop Grumman groundbreaking ceremony

Location: 5000 S. 8400 West, Magna

MEDIA ACCESS 12 p.m. Host Student Council Presidents Summit

Location: Virtual 2 p.m. Speak at Utah’s Hogle Zoo groundbreaking event

Location: Utah’s Hogle Zoo East Side Pavilion, Zoofari Express Train Depot

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 3 p.m. Interview candidates for senior advisor, Office of Parents and Children

Location: Governor’s Office 6 p.m. Host staff appreciation night

Location: Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Thursday, Aug. 11 9 a.m. Attend cabinet training

Location: Virtual 10:45 a.m. Meet with Utah Restaurant Association

Location: Governor’s Office 11:15 a.m. Welcome Governor’s Office fellows

Location: Governor’s Office 12 p.m. Host luncheon for Utah Department of Agriculture and Food employees

Location: Governor’s Mansion 2:30 p.m. Visit First Step House

Location: 440 S. 500 East, Salt Lake City 3:30 p.m. Visit The Point

Location: 2333 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City

Friday, Aug. 12 10 a.m. Speak at Vineyard FrontRunner station opening

Location: 130 E. Market St., Vineyard

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 8 No public events

Tuesday, Aug. 9 1:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel

Location: Virtual 3:30 p.m. Interview candidates for general counsel

Location: Virtual

Wednesday, Aug. 10 No public events

Thursday, Aug. 11 No public events

Friday, Aug. 12 No public events

