Dr. Donald C. Faucett of Madison Joins MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. - Donald C. Faucett, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region.

Faucett, a Madison resident, most recently served as the chief medical officer and director of health services at the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as well as a physician with Addictionology Medical Associates of Vicksburg.

He is a graduate of Mississippi State University, and studied premedical curriculum at Millsaps College before receiving his doctor of medicine degree at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) School of Medicine in 1982.

Faucett has previously served as the alcohol and drug director at Harbor House Clinical Dependency Services, a clinician and medical director with TrustCare Express Medical Clinics and MEA Medical Clinics, chief of ophthalmology at St. Dominic’s Hospital, and an attending physician in the department of ophthalmology for oculoplastic surgery at UMMC.

"Dr. Faucett will be an incredible asset to our team at MSDH," said State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. "The fact that he's held a similar position at another state agency is a huge plus. We are thrilled that he's now joining us in the public health realm."

Faucett was named to his position on July 16, 2022.

