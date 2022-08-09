Lady Up America TOUR Stops In Beaufort County, North Carolina on August 17th
Christian Moms Learn To Influence The Toughest Political Conversations Of Our Lifetime Resulting In More Conservative Votes For The Mid-Terms
Moms are the most motivated and qualified army to fight for our children in these important battleground counties. They just need to know HOW!”BATH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lady Up America TOUR launches from Nashville, Tennessee, and will make its 3rd stop in Beaufort County on August 17th. The Beaufort County GOP will host a half-day event and luncheon at Southern Acres Event Center in Bath, North Carolina from 9am-2pm. Lady Up America Founder, Diane Canada, will deliver an interactive training workshop. Guests will enjoy a catered lunch and interact with County, State, and Congressional level elected officials and conservative school board candidates. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from the Beaufort County GOP website.
— Diane Canada, Founder of Lady Up America
Christian moms will acquire a much-needed and practical edge in influencing the most challenging political conversations they face, resulting in more conservative votes this election season and the next. The tour spans 4 southern states, 18 stops, and over 8 weeks. Ongoing updates at LadyUpAmerica.com.
This is not a one-and-done pep rally to rile the base. Moms will continue to build on their new skill sets, increase their confidence, and expand their sense of community via the new and free Lady Up America APP. As moms increase their ability to influence, they will not only help win dependable conservative votes for the mid-term election, but also the subsequent Presidential election in 2024.
Tour stops were chosen based on their complexities and importance this election season. They include: Cabarrus County, NC; Davidson County, NC; Beaufort County, NC; Charleston County, SC; Duval County, FL; Volusia County, FL; Seminole County, FL; St. Lucie County, FL; Polk County, FL; Pinellas County, FL; Sumter County, FL; Alachua County, FL; Jefferson County, FL; Baker County, FL; Quitman County, GA; Dooly County, GA; Peach County, GA; Twiggs County, GA
Diane Canada ran as the Republican Nominee for State House of Representatives in Nashville’s very progressive Davidson County in 2020, shocking onlookers by finishing at 46%. She graduated from the Heritage Foundation’s Political Leadership Academy in D.C. and holds a certificate in The Constitution from Hillsdale College. Many will recognize Diane from the nationally-syndicated TV Show, Nashville Unleashed. Diane’s campaign season revealed just how far apart she and her adult son were politically and it took a severe toll on their relationship. Many of her friends had the same struggle with their children and were desperately seeking solutions. After 2 years of hard work, she has now emerged with practical solutions via the Lady Up America APP. For more info about the tour/interview: diane@ladyupamerica.com
