Long Read Sequencing Market to Hit Highest Growth of 2514.06 Million with Growing CAGR of 21.9% during 2022-2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Read Sequencing market report examines market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the Long Read Sequencing industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This universal market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. Long Read Sequencing report provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market.Long Read Sequencing Market report provides key analysis on the market status of Long Read Sequencing manufacturers with the best facts and figures, definitions, expert opinions and the latest developments around the world. Long Read Sequencing Market Report 2022 is spread across 115 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the long read sequencing market which was USD 515.64 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2514.06 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Long Read Sequencing Market: Overview

The growing awareness for the long read sequencing is also cumulative market value as the process of sequencing has proved to be of elevated importance in modified medicines. Presently many research studies are taking place which is predictable to create a modest lead for producers to mature new and advanced elongated read sequencing and expected to provide numerous other opportunities in the long read sequencing market.

Long read sequencing, often known as third generation sequencing, is a technique for analysing large amounts of data. This is a technology in which DNA particles are sequenced right in real time and since of this straight sequencing, the long reads are produced. These sequencing reactions are approved out without the use of PCR amplification often. Long read sequencing majorly includes two techniques: single molecule real time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing.

Long Read Sequencing Market Dynamics

Drivers

New product launches to flourish the market

The major players are innovating new technologies to summit the mandate posed by the market which helps the market gain greatest revenue in the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Longas, which is amongst the developer of the next generation sequencing announced that it had launched Morphoseq.

Surge in incidences of genetic disorders

The mounting in the number of entities facing genetic disorders would help in the growth of the market in the coming years. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, sickel cell disease affects about 100,000 people in the United States. The progress in the patients would draw the attention of common of the key companies to bring up keys and hence, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the near upcoming.

For instance,

In March 2019, Oxford Nanopore introduced Flongle for rapid, short DNA / RNA sequence analysis. Flongle is an adapter which can be used with the desktop GridION X5 and portable MinION sequencing devices. Small Flongle cells that can produce as much as 1.8 Gb of sequence data with headroom for more than 3 Gb. This product launch will help in the strengthening of the company's product portfolio.

Global Long Read Sequencing Market: Vendor Insights

Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., BaseClear B.V., GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., TATAA Biocenter, FG Technologies, Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Universal Sequencing Technology (UST), QIAGEN, BioCat GmbH, LOOP GENOMICS, BGI, Lexogen GmbH, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Longas Technologies and Quantapore, Inc.

Global Long Read Sequencing Market: Segmentation and Forecast

By Technology (Single- Molecule Real- Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Synthetic Long Read Sequencing and Others)

By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Services)

By Application (Whole Genome Sequencing, Epigenetics, RNA Sequencing, Complex Population, Targeted Sequencing and Others)

By Workflow (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing and Data Analysis)

By End-user (Academic & Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Pharma & Biotech Entities and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales)

Long Read Sequencing Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Long Read Sequencing is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America preserves its leadership primarily due to a significantly high usage of pharmaceutical preparations as compared to Europe, APEJ and Rest of the World.

Long Read Sequencing Market report sorts out the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application while analyzing the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. For an enhanced user experience of this report, all the facts and figures of statistical and numerical data are represented very well throughout the report. The credible Long Read Sequencing report gives estimations about the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segment type and Long Read Sequencing market application.

