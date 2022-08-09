Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema: Final of Third Contest of Memorization, Recitation of Holy Quran on Aug. 11-14 in Tanzania

MOROCCO, August 9 - The Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema organizes, from August 11 to 14 at the Mohammed VI Mosque in Dar Essalam (Tanzania), the final of the 3rd edition of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema contest of memorization and recitation of the Holy Quran.

Organized in response to a recommendation issued during the 2nd session of the Foundation's Supreme Council held on November 3 and 4, 2018 in Fez and on the organization of an annual Quranic competition, this three-day religious competition will be marked by the presence of presidents and members of sections representing 34 African countries as well as the participation of 88 candidates in three specific categories related to the memorization and recitation of the Holy Quran, said a statement by the Foundation received Monday to MAP.

The Foundation also plans to organize an exhibition of the manuscripts of the Holy Quran tracing its history from the beginning of Islam to the present day, especially in terms of printing.

The statement said, moreover, that participants in this Quranic competition will be invited to take part in a workshop on the calligraphy of the Holy Quran, supervised by calligraphers and experts in verification and authentication.

The Foundation commends the efforts of the members of the Tanzanian section, led by its president Sheikh Aboubakr Zoubeir Ben Ali, to ensure the success of this contest as well as the Tanzanian authorities for their support.

MAP 08 August 2022