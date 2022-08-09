Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2029 with Analysis of Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, and Regional Overview

Aerospace components are usually made from advanced materials, including hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, titanium alloys, nickel-based super alloys, and other ceramics. Aircraft manufacturers have benefited greatly due to advancements in material science

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to reach USD 298,842.53 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. "Aerospace & defense" accounts for the most prominent end-use segment in the respective market owing to the demand for HTPB adhesives and binders in various industries such as automotive, construction, and other industries.

Market Overview:-

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of the chemical compound butadiene with hydroxyl functional groups completed at the individual end. Polyurethane polymers are produced with the reaction of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene with isocyanates. It is a translucent liquid with a color similar to that of wax paper and viscosity texture as corn syrup. The major application area for the HTPB compounds is solid rocket propellant. Due to the properties such as excellent hydrophobicity, low glass transition temperatures and low volatiles content, these polybutadienes are used majorly in aerospace and defense industries.

Aerospace components are usually made from advanced materials, including hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene, titanium alloys, nickel-based super alloys, and other ceramics. Aircraft manufacturers have benefited greatly due to advancements in material science. Therefore, the efficiency of the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene in aerospace technology improves airplane wings and makes aircraft more lightweight and fuel-efficient.

The Key Players Covered in the Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Report Are:

Evonik Industries AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Cray Valley (A Subsidiary of TotalEnergies)

Polymer Source. Inc.

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

Island Pyrochemical Industries (IPI)

CRS Chemicals

Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs (A Subsidiary of Entegris)

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Entegris announced that it had acquired MPD Chemicals, the parent company of Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs. This acquisition helped to grow and diversify Entegris' engineered materials portfolio

In November 2014, Evonik Industries AG opened a new plant for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in Marl. Evonik marketed HTPB under the brand name POLYVEST HT, and along with it, the company had extended its polybutadienes product portfolio by a further functionalized grade. This development helped the company to create goodwill for the company.

Key Coverage in the Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Report:

Detailed analysis of the Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Key Drivers/Opportunities:-

Growing demand for innovative aerospace components

Gaining popularity of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in the automotive industry

With the increase in disposable incomes across major economies of the world. The demand for automobiles has flourished. This increase in automobile production can also be attributed to the easy availability of loans and continued preference for personal mobility, especially after the pandemic. The demand for commercial vehicles has also increased due to trade activities.

The use of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in solid rocket propellant

Growing active participation and interest by governments in strengthening their space capabilities. Rise in efforts and initiatives by space agencies, research centers and even private companies in some parts of the globe to launch unmanned space vehicles. Growing satellite launches for communication purposes. These are the key drivers behind the demand for rocket propulsion systems growth. This growth in the global aerospace industry directly impacts the hydroxyl terminated polybutadiene market growth.

Positive outlook towards consumer electronic goods

Consumer or home electronics are electric devices designed for everyday use, generally in private homes. Consumer electronics encompass a variety of gadgets used for entertainment, communication, and recreation, including mobile phones, TVs, and circuit boards. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) market remains active, driven primarily by the consumer electronics and communications industries. In response to increasingly fierce competition in the industry, EMS providers are increasingly embracing innovative and strategic business models along with an increased demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB).

Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Segmentation: -

Product

Low Molecular Weight Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes

Conventional Hydroxyl Terminated Polybutadienes

Application

Rocket Fuel

Polyurethane

Paint

Rubber Material

Others

End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building And Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market because of the increased demand for HTPB in the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing demand for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) from the aerospace and defense industry in the region. North America is followed by Europe and is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising application of HTPB in various industrial applications such as paint, rocket fuel, and adhesives.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

