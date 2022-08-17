AKTI’s annual fundraiser "Free to Carry" online auction begins Aug. 19th

Highlights include unique custom and collectible knives, and more

This event brings members of the knife and tool community together and helps ensure that AKTI will continue to be a sensible, powerful voice in a strong and unified manner.”
— Mark Schreiber
CODY, WY, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nonprofit American Knife and Tool Institute's (AKTI) Free to Carry online auction will be held August 19-21, 2022, with dozens of custom, collectible and limited edition knives for sale. Free to Carry is AKTI's largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds used to advocate for reasonable, rational knife laws and to ensure Americans can make, carry, and use the tool that best fits their needs.

Individuals will have the opportunity to bid on and purchase a number of unique knives from well-known custom knifemakers, including Richard Rogers and Alan Folts. Other remarkable knives up for sale include a special edition Buck 110 Folding Hunter 50th anniversary box set and a William Henry Monarch "Pappy II".

The auction's website is https://fundraiser.support/freetocarry. More information can be found at www.akti.org/freetocarry

"We're fortunate to be able to combine the generous donations of custom knife makers with contributions from leading knife and tool brands who all believe passionately in AKTI's mission," said Mark Schreiber, President of CKRT and chair of the event. "This event brings members of the knife and tool community together and helps ensure that AKTI will continue to be a sensible, powerful voice in a strong and unified manner."

Several leading brands in the knife industry have generously contributed as sponsors to this year’s event. Supporting sponsors are American Outdoor Brands, CRKT, GSM Outdoors and W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery. Contributing sponsors are Benchmade, Boker, Buck Knives and The Evans Group. CobraTec Knives is an event sponsor, with Fox Knives as an additional sponsor.

Other items on the auction site include a gorgeous Case Bose Bullnose Trapper knife, a small-batch Fisher Blades Simo Bushcraft fixed blade, and a Boker Tiger Damast collector’s knife.

ABOUT AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute is the essential nonprofit organization, representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in 1998 by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife industry, AKTI is the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community. For more information or to become a member, go to www.akti.org

About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

