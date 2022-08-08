FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Federal Government Approves Governor Parson’s Request for Federal Disaster Declaration to Assist St. Louis Region after Record Flooding Eligible residents and businesses in City of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties can seek assistance to recover from flooding damage

This afternoon, President Joe Biden approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration for Missouri in response to the severe flooding that impacted the St. Louis region from July 25 to July 28. The disaster declaration makes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Individual Assistance allows eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov